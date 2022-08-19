Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / MotoGP looking to introduce F1-style sprint races in 2023 Next / MotoGP Austrian GP: Zarco leads FP2 as Ducatis dominate
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Espargaro joins rebranded GasGas Tech3 KTM MotoGP squad in 2023

Eight-time MotoGP podium finisher Pol Espargaro will officially return to KTM and Tech3 next season after signing a two-year deal, paving the way for Joan Mir to join Honda.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Espargaro joins rebranded GasGas Tech3 KTM MotoGP squad in 2023

Espargaro was informed of his exit from Honda earlier this year as the Japanese marque looks to shuffle its line-ups for 2023 following another difficult campaign with the RC213V.

The Spaniard has long been expected to return to KTM with the Tech3 squad, with Espargaro confirming last time out at Silverstone that he had signed a two-year deal and would be riding a “familiar” bike.

Ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, KTM officially announced Espargaro’s appointment at the Tech3 squad - which will also now run under the GasGas Factory Racing name from 2023, having lost its Red Bull backing in 2021.

KTM has confirmed that Tech3 will receive machine parity with the factory KTM squad in 2023.

No update has been given about who will partner Espargaro at Tech3 next year.

Espargaro made his MotoGP debut with the Tech3 team in 2014 as reigning Moto2 world champion when the squad ran Yamaha machinery.

The Spaniard failed to make it to the podium in his first three seasons in the premier class as the M1 largely didn’t suit his riding style.

He was signed to a factory contract by KTM to helm its debut in MotoGP from 2017, with Espargaro instrumental in transforming the RC16 from a back-of-the-grid runner to a race winner in the four seasons he spent with the marque.

2023 GASGAS Factory Racing Team livery

2023 GASGAS Factory Racing Team livery

Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing

Espargaro scored KTM’s first MotoGP podium in a wet Valencia race in 2018, before adding five more to his tally in 2020 – though he would narrowly be denied a maiden victory at the Red Bull Ring that year by Tech3 counterpart Miguel Oliveira.

Honda scooped up Espargaro for the 2021 season, with the Spaniard scoring two rostrums with the Japanese marque in an otherwise fruitless stint with HRC.

His return to Tech3 and KTM now paves the way for 2020 world champion Joan Mir to join the factory Honda squad alongside Marc Marquez.

In a recent Autosport interview, Mir says he has shied away from talking much about his future plans as he felt fielding such questions showed a lack of “respect” for his current Suzuki team – who faces an uncertain future following the Japanese manufacturer’s decision to quit MotoGP at the end of the year.

shares
comments
MotoGP looking to introduce F1-style sprint races in 2023
Previous article

MotoGP looking to introduce F1-style sprint races in 2023
Next article

MotoGP Austrian GP: Zarco leads FP2 as Ducatis dominate

MotoGP Austrian GP: Zarco leads FP2 as Ducatis dominate
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Austrian GP: Zarco leads FP2 as Ducatis dominate Austrian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Austrian GP: Zarco leads FP2 as Ducatis dominate

MotoGP Austrian GP: Miller tops wet-to-dry FP1 as new layout makes debut Austrian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Austrian GP: Miller tops wet-to-dry FP1 as new layout makes debut

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him British GP Plus
MotoGP

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Latest news

MotoGP Austrian GP: Zarco leads FP2 as Ducatis dominate
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Austrian GP: Zarco leads FP2 as Ducatis dominate

Pramac’s Johann Zarco ended second practice for the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix fastest of all by just 0.024 seconds from factory Ducati rider Jack Miller.

Espargaro joins rebranded GasGas Tech3 KTM MotoGP squad in 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro joins rebranded GasGas Tech3 KTM MotoGP squad in 2023

Eight-time MotoGP podium finisher Pol Espargaro will officially return to KTM and Tech3 next season after signing a two-year deal, paving the way for Joan Mir to join Honda.

MotoGP looking to introduce F1-style sprint races in 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP looking to introduce F1-style sprint races in 2023

MotoGP wants to introduce Formula 1-style sprint races to grand prix weekends in 2023 and will discuss this with teams this weekend, Autosport has learned.

MotoGP Austrian GP: Miller tops wet-to-dry FP1 as new layout makes debut
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Austrian GP: Miller tops wet-to-dry FP1 as new layout makes debut

Ducati’s Jack Miller topped a wet-to-dry first practice session for the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix as the revised Red Bull Ring layout made its debut.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.