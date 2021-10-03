Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Miller “f****** sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying Next / Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in Americas MotoGP FP4
MotoGP / Americas GP Special feature

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

By:

Francesco Bagnaia is on pole position for the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Here’s how and when you can watch the race.

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

The Ducati rider has secured his third straight pole position with a blistering lap at the Austin track to beat MotoGP world title rival Fabio Quartararo by 0.348s. 

With the Yamaha rider lining up in second place, Marc Marquez completes the front row for Honda having lost his perfect pole position record at COTA this weekend.

Jorge Martin narrowly missed out on the top three for Pramac Ducati, with LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami and Martin’s team-mate Johann Zarco rounding out the second row.

2019 Americas MotoGP winner Alex Rins has qualified in seventh ahead of Suzuki team-mate and defending world champion Joan Mir, with Avintia Ducati’s Luca Marini impressing in ninth.

Despite dominating FP3 and having been a favourite to take pole position, Jack Miller could only manage 10th place on the factory Ducati and suspected a tyre issue was the cause of his drop in pace

The main talking point of the race weekend so far has been the condition of the COTA track surface, drawing a huge amount of criticism from the MotoGP riders, while Danilo Petrucci felt organisers “didn’t take us seriously” in the safety commission about shortening the race on safety grounds. 

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 3rd October 2021
  • Start time: 8:00pm BST, 2:00pm local time

How can I watch the Americas MotoGP?

In the United Kingdom, the Americas MotoGP race day will be broadcast live on BT Sport, which has live broadcasting television rights for the 2021 MotoGP season. The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with race coverage starting at 7:30pm BST, directly after the Moto2 race.

  • TV Channel: BT Sport 2
  • Channel number: Sky – 414
  • Channel number: Virgin Media – 528
  • Start time: 7:30pm BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the Americas MotoGP highlights?

ITV4 will show the highlights of each MotoGP round in 2021, including highlights of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, which will be broadcast on each Monday evening after the race.

  • TV Channel: ITV4
  • Channel number: Freeview – 25
  • Channel number: Sky – 120 HD, 818 SD
  • Channel number: Virgin Media – 178 HD, 118 SD
  • Channel number: Freesat – 117
  • Start time: Monday 4th October - 8:00pm BST

What's the weather forecast for the race at COTA?

Dry and sunny weather conditions are forecast for the Americas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday afternoon, with a low chance of rain, and highs of 30 degrees Celsius for the start of the race – four degrees warmer than the San Marino GP last time out.

Cla Rider Time Gap km/h
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 2'02.781   161.643
2 France Fabio Quartararo 2'03.129 0.348 161.187
3 Spain Marc Marquez 2'03.209 0.428 161.082
4 Spain Jorge Martin 2'03.278 0.497 160.992
5 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 2'03.292 0.511 160.973
6 France Johann Zarco 2'03.379 0.598 160.860
7 Spain Alex Rins 2'03.453 0.672 160.764
8 Spain Joan Mir 2'03.528 0.747 160.666
9 Italy Luca Marini 2'03.546 0.765 160.642
10 Australia Jack Miller 2'03.720 0.939 160.417
