Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Americas MotoGP: Miller leads FP3 by 0.679s, Mir in Q1
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia claims third consecutive pole to beat Quartararo

By:

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia scored his third-successive MotoGP pole after beating championship leader Fabio Quartararo to end Marc Marquez’s qualifying stranglehold at the Grand Prix of the Americas.

Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia claims third consecutive pole to beat Quartararo

Bagnaia scored pole in the Aragon and San Marino GPs, after which he converted to victories, and will be aiming for a hat-trick of wins after blitzing the field by 0.348 seconds in qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas.

Pramac rookie Jorge Martin got his hooks into the back of COTA pole king Marc Marquez and set the initial pace on his Ducati at the start of Q2 with a 2m03.278s.

This put him 0.330 seconds clear of Marquez, though the Honda rider retaliated on his following flying lap to take over provisional pole with a 2m03.209s.

After the first run, just 0.090s covered the front row of Marquez, Martin and the LCR Honda of Takaaki Nakagami.

Marquez’s lap would remain the benchmark until the final 30s of the session, when Bagnaia smashed his opposition with a 2m02.781s lap.

Title rival Quartararo put this under pressure through the first sector of his final lap, but couldn’t hook it together and remained second on his factory Yamaha courtesy of his previous 2m03.129s to secure his 14th front row of 2021.

Marquez has been on pole at COTA every year since it came onto the calendar in 2013, but ended his streak after qualifying third for Sunday’s race.

However, it marks his first front row since the 2020 Spanish GP.

Martin will head the second row ahead of Nakagami and Zarco, while Alex Rins leads Suzuki team-mate Joan Mir in seventh.

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mir had to come through Q1 and was only left with one bike to complete qualifying with after he suffered an engine failure at the start of the preceding FP4 session.

The Suzuki rider followed Avintia rookie Luca Marini through Q1, the Italian putting his two-year-old Ducati ninth on the grid ahead of a furious Jack Miller.

The Ducati rider annihilated the field in FP3 but could only manage 10th ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder and the sister factory Honda of Pol Espargaro.

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli will line up 13th for his second outing in factory colours, while his Petronas SRT replacement Andrea Dovizioso mounted a strong charge for 14th at the end of Q1.

He heads LCR Honda’s Alex Marquez and Avintia rookie Enea Bastianini, with Tech3’s Iker Lecuona shadowing him in 17th.

Early crashes in Q1 proved costly for KTM’s Miguel Oliveira and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro – who registered his fourth tumble of a difficult Austin weekend.

Both riders were left stranded in 18th and 19th as a result, with Valentino Rossi also unable to improve on 20th after sliding off his SRT M1 at Turn 6 at the end of the Q1 session.

Danilo Petrucci completed the shortened 21-rider field on his Tech3 KTM, with Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales a non-starter this weekend following the tragic death of his 15-year-old cousin Dean Berta Vinales in a World Superport 300 accident at Jerez last week.

MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas qualifying results

Q2 session

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 2'02.781  
2 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 2'03.129 0.348
3 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 2'03.209 0.428
4 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 2'03.278 0.497
5 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 2'03.292 0.511
6 France Johann Zarco Ducati 2'03.379 0.598
7 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 2'03.453 0.672
8 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 2'03.528 0.747
9 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 2'03.546 0.765
10 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 2'03.720 0.939
11 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 2'03.781 1.000
12 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 2'03.875 1.094
View full results

Q1 session

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 2'03.410  
2 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 2'03.540 0.130
3 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 2'03.872 0.462
4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 2'04.044 0.634
5 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 2'04.100 0.690
6 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 2'04.118 0.708
7 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 2'04.324 0.914
8 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 2'04.392 0.982
9 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 2'04.419 1.009
10 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2'04.699 1.289
11 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 2'04.829 1.419
View full results
shares
comments
Americas MotoGP: Miller leads FP3 by 0.679s, Mir in Q1

Previous article

Americas MotoGP: Miller leads FP3 by 0.679s, Mir in Q1
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

23 h
2
MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

6 h
3
MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

14 h
4
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia claims third consecutive pole to beat Quartararo

10 min
5
Formula 1

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

2 d
Latest news
Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia claims third consecutive pole to beat Quartararo
MGP

Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia claims third consecutive pole to beat Quartararo

10m
Americas MotoGP: Miller leads FP3 by 0.679s, Mir in Q1
MGP

Americas MotoGP: Miller leads FP3 by 0.679s, Mir in Q1

4 h
What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

6 h
Bagnaia: COTA MotoGP track situation worse than Silverstone 2018
MGP

Bagnaia: COTA MotoGP track situation worse than Silverstone 2018

10 h
Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”
MGP

Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”

11 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Americas MotoGP: Miller leads FP3 by 0.679s, Mir in Q1 Americas GP
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Miller leads FP3 by 0.679s, Mir in Q1

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP? Americas GP
MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career San Marino GP Plus
MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Trending Today

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia claims third consecutive pole to beat Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia claims third consecutive pole to beat Quartararo

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

The 10 maiden Formula 1 wins that got away
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 10 maiden Formula 1 wins that got away

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021

Latest news

Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia claims third consecutive pole to beat Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia claims third consecutive pole to beat Quartararo

Americas MotoGP: Miller leads FP3 by 0.679s, Mir in Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Miller leads FP3 by 0.679s, Mir in Q1

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

Bagnaia: COTA MotoGP track situation worse than Silverstone 2018
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: COTA MotoGP track situation worse than Silverstone 2018

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.