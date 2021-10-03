Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in Americas MotoGP FP4

By:

Joan Mir admits he was “a bit scared” when his Suzuki spectacularly expired on the Circuit of the America’s back straight at the start of MotoGP FP4 on Saturday.

Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in Americas MotoGP FP4

The reigning world champion’s GSX-RR blew up as he tried to accelerate out of Turn 11 early in FP4 on Saturday, bringing him to a sudden halt and bringing him close to a collision with KTM’s Miguel Oliveira who was directly behind.

Mir was able to get back on track on his second bike and went on to qualify eighth, but admits he doesn’t know yet what failed on his Suzuki and was scared at that moment.

“Yeah, well the bike stopped completely,” Mir said when asked by Autosport if he knew what went wrong specifically in FP4. “I don’t know if it was the engine or something, but I was a bit scared in that moment.

“I didn’t know what was happening and also it was in an acceleration point, so it’s dangerous. But luckily we are fine.”

Mir struggled badly on Friday with the stability of his bike over COTA’s much-maligned bumps, and says the problem persisted into FP3.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

But after his mechanical issue in FP4, he says he found the gains he was looking for and was only held back in eighth in qualifying because he only had one fresh soft for Q2 after coming through Q1.

“It was a tricky day,” the world champion added. “The main thing today is that I expected a little bit more in FP3 to get back the good feelings but was not in FP3, was in FP4.

“So, that was the problem of today. That’s why I had to go through Q1. I was honestly in FP3 with the same problems as yesterday, and then the bike improved.

Read Also:

“I was able to be on that lap time with the medium tyre. So, means that we improved a lot the race pace and everything, and this is important. I know that we normally struggle in qualy, so I could make not a bad lap time.

“In Q1, I go to Q2 without any problems, and then in Q2 I think we missed a second chance with another tyre to fight for the second row.”

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Previous article

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

6 h
2
Formula 1

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?

2 h
3
MotoGP

MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously” – Petrucci

4 h
4
MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

1 d
5
MotoGP

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

1 h
Latest news
Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in Americas MotoGP FP4
MGP

Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in Americas MotoGP FP4

54m
MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MGP

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

1 h
Miller “f****** sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying
MGP

Miller “f****** sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying

3 h
MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously” – Petrucci
MGP

MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously” – Petrucci

4 h
Quartararo not pressured by title rival Bagnaia’s recent “perfect” MotoGP form
MGP

Quartararo not pressured by title rival Bagnaia’s recent “perfect” MotoGP form

5 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Miller “f****** sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying Americas GP
MotoGP

Miller “f****** sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying

MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously” – Petrucci Americas GP
MotoGP

MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously” – Petrucci

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career San Marino GP Plus
MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Joan Mir More
Joan Mir
Mir: “Pressure now much higher” on Quartararo in MotoGP title race Austrian GP
MotoGP

Mir: “Pressure now much higher” on Quartararo in MotoGP title race

Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir Styrian GP
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus
MotoGP

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Trending Today

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?

MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously” – Petrucci
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously” – Petrucci

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in Americas MotoGP FP4
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in Americas MotoGP FP4

WRC Finland: Evans boosts WRC title hopes with famous victory
WRC WRC

WRC Finland: Evans boosts WRC title hopes with famous victory

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021

Latest news

Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in Americas MotoGP FP4
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in Americas MotoGP FP4

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Miller “f****** sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller “f****** sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying

MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously” – Petrucci
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously” – Petrucci

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.