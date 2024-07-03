All Series
MotoGP German GP

MotoGP German Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more

The ninth round of the 2024 MotoGP season is set to take place at the Sachsenring in Germany as part of the 21-race calendar. Here is everything you need to know, including the full schedule and how to watch.

Rebecca Braybrook
Upd:
Sachsenring circuit

MotoGP is gearing up for the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring in Hohenstein-Ernstthal – around 54 miles outside of Leipzig. It is the last race of the first half of the season, before the teams and riders take a summer break until the 4th of August.  

Alex Rins is set to miss the race after he was injured at last weekend’s Dutch GP. The Yamaha rider was thrown from his bike on the opening corner, resulting in two small fractures in his right hand and one in his left leg.  

 Rins underwent surgery on his right hand on Monday morning, as well as having a pin removed from his right leg, which had been placed after a bad break at the 2023 Italian GP. It is hoped that he will return for the British GP in August. 

 Last year’s 30-lap race was won by Jorge Martin, who claimed his first victory in almost two years. The Spanish rider claimed the top spot on the podium in both the Sprint race and grand prix, closing his gap to the drivers’ championship leader Francesco Bagnaia. 

 Martin is currently leading the 2024 championship standings by just 10 points from Bagnaia, after claiming two wins and a further four podiums. 

When is the MotoGP German Grand Prix?  

  • Date: Sunday 7 July 2024
  • Start time: 1pm BST (2pm local time) 

The MotoGP German Grand Prix will take place between 5-7 July 2024. The race will start at 1pm BST on Sunday 7 July and will last 30 laps 

Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 2pm BST and will be a 15-lap race. 

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing

How to watch MotoGP German Grand Prix

In the UK, MotoGP can be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content.

A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.

Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.

What are the timings for the German Grand Prix?  

Here are the full timings for the MotoGP German Grand Prix:  

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 5 July 

9.45am - 10.30am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 5 July 

2pm - 3pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 6 July 

9.10am - 9.40am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 6 July 

9.50am - 10.05am 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 6 July  

10.15am - 10.30am 

Sprint Race – 15 laps  

Saturday 6 July 

2pm  

Warm Up  

Sunday 7 July 

8.40am - 8.50am 

Race – 30 laps  

Sunday 7 July 

1pm 
 

What are the timings for Moto2 and Moto3 races at the German Grand Prix? 

KTM celebrated double victories at the 2023 German GP in both the Moto2 and Moto3 with their riders Pedro Acosta and Deniz Oncu. 

Acosta claimed his fourth win of the 2023 season after pulling away from the rest of the field during the 25-lap Moto2 race. 

In Moto3, Oncu had a tight battle with Ayumu Sasaki in the final lap, where the Turkish rider dived down the inside on the final corner, finishing just 0.095 seconds ahead and claiming his maiden victory. 

Here is the weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 German Grand Prix: 

Moto2 German Grand Prix schedule:  

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 5 July 

8.50am - 9.30am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 5 July 

1.05pm - 1.45pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 6 July 

8.25am - 8.55am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 6 July  

12.45pm - 1pm 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 6 July 

1.10pm - 1.25pm 

Race – 25 laps  

Sunday 7 July 

11.15am 

 Moto3 German Grand Prix schedule:   

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 5 July 

8am - 8.35am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 5 July 

12.15pm - 12.50pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 6 July 

7.40am - 8.10am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 6 July 

11.50am - 12.05pm 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 6 July 

12.15pm - 12.30pm 

Race – 23 laps  

Sunday 7 July 

10am 

What are the timings for MotoE at the German Grand Prix? 

Here is the full MotoE schedule for the German Grand Prix:

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 5 July 

7.30am - 7.45am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 5 July 

11.25am - 11.40am 

Qualifying 1  

Friday 5 July 

4.05pm - 4.15pm 

Qualifying 2  

Friday 5 July 

4.25pm - 4.35pm 

Race 1 – 11 laps 

Saturday 6 July 

11.15am 

Race 2 - 11 laps 

Saturday 6 July 

3.10pm 

Where is the German Grand Prix being held?  

The MotoGP German Grand Prix will take place at the Sachsenring in Hohenstein-Ernstthal. The track has hosted the race since 1998 when it took over from the Nurburgring and Hockenheim, who had exchanged hosting responsibilities annually since the mid-1960s. 

Improvements were made to the circuit between 2001-2003 to introduce longer straights, making the track faster. Sachsenring now sits at 2.281 miles (3.671km) long and hosts multiple events across the year including MotoGP and DTM. 

Marc Marquez has the most wins on the track with consecutive victories between 2010 and 2019 and then again in 2021. The event was cancelled in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The lap record was set at the German Grand Prix in 2023, when Johann Zarco set a time of 1:21.225 

Remaining 2024 MotoGP schedule 

Date 

Event 

Circuit  

UK Time 

Local Time 

5 - 7 July 

German GP 

Sachsenring 

1pm  

2pm 

2 - 4 August 

British GP 

Silverstone Circuit 

1pm 

1pm 

16 - 18 August 

Austrian GP 

Red Bull Ring 

1pm  

2pm 

30 August - 1 September 

Aragon GP 

MotorLand Aragon 

1pm  

2pm 

6 - 8 September 

San Marino and Rimini Riviera GP 

Misano World Circuit 

1pm  

2pm 

20 - 22 September 

Indian GP 

Buddh International Circuit 

11am  

3.30pm 

27 - 29 September 

Indonesian GP 

Mandalika International Street Circuit 

8am  

3pm 

4 - 6 October 

Japanese GP 

Twin Ring Motegi 

6am  

2pm 

18 - 20 October 

Australian GP 

Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit 

4am  

2pm 

25 - 27 October 

Thailand GP 

Chang International Circuit 

8am  

3pm 

1 - 3 November 

Malaysian GP 

Sepang International Circuit 

7am  

3pm 

15 - 17  November 

Valencian Community GP 

Circuit Ricardo Tormo  

1pm  

2pm 

