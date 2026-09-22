Mir to miss Japanese and Indonesian grands prix for Honda

Honda MotoGP rider Joan Mir remains sidelined and will not take part in the Japanese or the Indonesian grands prix, the Tokyo-based team announced on Tuesday.

The 2020 world champion retired on the fifth lap of the San Marino GP, held last 13 September, and he travelled to Barcelona that same Sunday, where he underwent medical tests the following day to assess his physical condition after not feeling well throughout the Misano weekend.

In an official statement, Honda explained that "detailed analyses have revealed altered parameters in the blood test results that require further investigation and testing".

Due to the symptoms he experienced in Italy and in the absence of a clear diagnosis, the doctors treating the rider have recommended that he focus on his recovery, while undergoing further tests and examinations.

Following the doctors' instructions, Mir will take a three-week period to rest and understand the reasons causing the discomfort he is suffering from.

After this first double-header on the Asian tour, the next grand prix scheduled on the MotoGP calendar is the Australian GP, which takes place from 23 to 25 October and will be the last race to be held at the emblematic Phillip Island circuit, although under no circumstances is Honda marking that date as the possible return date for the Spaniard.

Honda looking for a replacement

While preparing for its home grand prix, Honda will have to find a rider to replace Mir in Japan, as Takaaki Nakagami will participate in the Motegi race as a wild card with the HRC Test Team, with his own programme of events and activations.

Joan Mir, Honda HRC Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The Japanese test rider could be in Mandalika the following week as a replacement, although at present everything points to Honda announcing, in the coming days, a rider to replace Mir in both races.

The most logical option is that, once recovered from his serious back injury, Aleix Espargaro, HRC's veteran test rider, will take on that role. But it would not be unreasonable either for Honda to turn to Britain's Cal Crutchlow, who, for six races this season, up until the last German GP, replaced Johann Zarco at the LCR-Honda team.

Mir will bring his Honda chapter to an end on 29 November in Valencia, a period that has coincided with one of the technically and competitively lowest moments for the winged brand, with which he has only managed to achieve two third places in four years.

By contrast, crashes have been Mir's great Achilles' heel, suffering 79 in the 70 grands prix in which he has competed with the RC213V. A situation that has pushed the Mallorcan to the limit both physically and mentally.

Next year, Mir will begin a new chapter at the handlebars of a private Ducati with the Gresini team.