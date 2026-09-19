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MotoGP boss: The idea is to hold the Qatar GP as planned

MotoGP says the Qatar GP will go ahead unless something "radically changes"

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published:
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Honda Racing

MotoGP boss Carmelo Ezpeleta says the “idea is to go” to Qatar for the Grand Prix scheduled for 8 November, despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The conflict in the region has put several motorsport events in the Middle East at risk this year, with the Formula 1 race in Saudi Arabia cancelled and the Bahrian Grand Prix moved to Malaysia.

The status of the Qatar events has also been called into question, with both the F1 race scheduled for late November and MotoGP’s visit on 8 November potentially affected.

However, Ezpeleta said on Saturday that he expects MotoGP to travel to Qatar for what is supposed to be the 20th round of the season.

Speaking to DAZN, Ezpeleta discussed the increasingly tight title battle and the potential impact of cancelling a Grand Prix, with every point potentially proving decisive.

Asked when a decision on whether MotoGP will travel to Qatar would be made, Ezpeleta said: “I think so, right now the idea is to go.

"We are regularly in contact with Qatar, the authorities tell us that they are willing to organise it, and if nothing changes radically, the idea is that we will indeed go."

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Ezpeleta said he remains in regular contact with senior Liberty Media executives, having also added Formula 1's Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring last weekend.

MotoGP's Qatar Grand Prix was originally scheduled for 12 April but was moved to November because of the conflict. MotoGP has not, however, announced any plans to cancel the event.

The confirmation of whether MotoGP will be able to race in Qatar this year will also have implications for the 2027 calendar, which has yet to be published.

Formula 1 has already announced its 2027 schedule, while Qatar has traditionally featured towards the start of the MotoGP season in recent years.

Ezpeleta said he expects MotoGP’s 2027 calendar to be announced “very soon”, potentially before the championship begins its Asian tour in Japan in early October.

“Yes, I really think we will publish the 2027 calendar very soon, probably next week or immediately afterwards."

Asked if that meant the calendar would be confirmed before the Asian tour, Ezpeleta replied: “I hope so.”

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