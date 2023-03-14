Subscribe
Previous / Bagnaia thinks “Ducati and Aprilia are unbeatable” ahead of MotoGP 2023
MotoGP News

Mir: Memorising Honda MotoGP bike start procedure "a nightmare"

Joan Mir admits memorising everything he needs to do on his Honda MotoGP bike for the start procedure has been “a nightmare”, following his switch from Suzuki.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Mir: Memorising Honda MotoGP bike start procedure "a nightmare"

The 2020 world champion was forced to look for a new ride for this season after Suzuki declared it would be quitting MotoGP at the end of 2022, with Mir eventually signing a two-year deal to join the factory Honda squad.

The pre-season testing phase has not been easy for Honda, with eight-time world champion Marc Marquez admitting after the Portugal test last weekend that the 2023 RC213V is only capable of fighting for between fifth and 10th place.

Mir – who was the top Honda rider at the end of the Portugal test in 13th - has had a similarly difficult time this winter adapting to the bike, noting: “About memorising everything, it’s been a nightmare because we have to do a lot of things with the front device.

“Then [you select] the neutral, which is not the normal neutral of a street bike, then stop, launch control down, check everything is on point, then start.

“It’s hard because with the Suzuki all of these things are in a different way. To change everything is difficult.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But it’s a matter of time. If you repeat it in the fifth race of the season, I will do it automatically.”

Mir has not embarked on his journey with Honda alone, as former Suzuki team-mate Alex Rins has joined LCR.

But more crucially for the Spaniard, Suzuki’s former technical chief Ken Kawauchi has also been hired by Honda to spearhead development of the RC213V.

Kawauchi’s arrival at Honda is “something great”, according to Mir.

“To see Ken-san in the box gives me confidence,” he said.

“We did unbelievable results together [at Suzuki], and to have him onboard in this process is something great. I’m thankful for living it with him. I think he can do a good job as he did in Suzuki.

“But we need a bit of time, both of us, to understand everything, to know all the people. I think we are on the way.”

shares
comments

Bagnaia thinks “Ducati and Aprilia are unbeatable” ahead of MotoGP 2023
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia thinks “Ducati and Aprilia are unbeatable” ahead of MotoGP 2023

Bagnaia thinks “Ducati and Aprilia are unbeatable” ahead of MotoGP 2023

MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Bagnaia thinks “Ducati and Aprilia are unbeatable” ahead of MotoGP 2023 Bagnaia thinks “Ducati and Aprilia are unbeatable” ahead of MotoGP 2023

Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez

Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez

MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

F1 confident it can prevent expensive lab spending war on sustainable fuel

F1 confident it can prevent expensive lab spending war on sustainable fuel

F1 Formula 1

F1 confident it can prevent expensive lab spending war on sustainable fuel F1 confident it can prevent expensive lab spending war on sustainable fuel

The key decisions Williams must make over its F1 future

The key decisions Williams must make over its F1 future

F1 Formula 1

The key decisions Williams must make over its F1 future The key decisions Williams must make over its F1 future

Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule

Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule

NAS NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule

How to be an ace engineer: F2 and damper specialist Gavin Bickerton-Jones

How to be an ace engineer: F2 and damper specialist Gavin Bickerton-Jones

F2 FIA F2
Jeddah

How to be an ace engineer: F2 and damper specialist Gavin Bickerton-Jones How to be an ace engineer: F2 and damper specialist Gavin Bickerton-Jones

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.