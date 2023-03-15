Subscribe
Previous / Mir: Memorising Honda MotoGP bike start procedure "a nightmare" Next / Miller: Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence
MotoGP News

Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP teams aiming for victories in 2023

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team hopes to be able to “get a win or two” in 2023 and mount consistent podium charges in its second season in the class.

Germán Garcia Casanova
By:
Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP teams aiming for victories in 2023

MotoGP legend Rossi brought his long-running VR46 team to the premier class for the first time last year after signing a three-year deal to run as a Ducati satellite squad.

The team managed a pole position with rookie Marco Bezzecchi in Thailand last year, with the Italian taking a maiden podium at the Dutch GP earlier in the season.

Both Bezzecchi and Rossi’s half-brother Luca Marini will remain with the team for 2023, with team director Uccio Salucci telling Autosport’s Spanish sister website Motorsport.es that he hopes to reach the top step of the podium this season.

“Our first year was better than we expected," Salucci said in Portugal. “I knew we would go fast, but I didn't think so much.

“I was a bit worried about the lack of MotoGP experience of some of our mechanics.

“But they all did very well. Now, in the second year, it's fair to expect more.

“I hope to fight for the podium every Sunday and get a win or two, that would be a dream. But the goals will depend on the speed you can be able to show.”

VR46 will run 2022-spec bikes for its riders this season, unlike last year when Marini had a factory bike.

Given Gresini’s Enea Bastianini (who has now moved to the factory Ducati team) won four races on a 2021-spec bike last year, Salucci expects his team can replicate this in 2023.

“We sat Luca, Valentino and I at a table and talked about it, and even he [Marini] agreed to continue working with the bike he used in 2022,” he adds.

“We understood last year that the factory Ducati is not an easy bike to manage for a private team like ours

“Pramac is a satellite team, but it's as if it were official. They have a lot of experience and a lot of Ducati engineers.

“Here, no. We didn't have so much experience. Luca is delighted with the 2022 Desmosedici, because the bike is going very well and has been improved in some aspects.

“I think a similar situation [to that of Gresini’s in 2022] can be replicated.

“The change from the 2021 to the 2022 Ducati was very big. Between the 2022 and the 2023, the bike changes almost nothing.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Salucci also heaped praise on Bezzecchi who he says is “a pure talent”, but urged him to “find a way to manage the weekends a little better” as he “sometimes gets too nervous, too tense”.

The team boss also revealed Rossi, who is embarking on a GT World Challenge Europe campaign with WRT for a second year, will make his first MotoGP visit of the season at the Spanish GP at the end of April.

“He always trains with the Academy kids when he can, but he has to keep his commitments in this new phase of his life,” Salucci said of Rossi.

“And at home he likes to be with his family. Whenever he can he comes to the races and, in fact, he will come to Jerez.

“He is very involved with the Academy project which, in fact, is his project. If Valentino wasn't involved in MotoGP we would close the team; I have no need to be here.

“I miss Vale. At home I see him every day, but here [in the paddock] I miss him, because we have been together for 25 years.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Mir: Memorising Honda MotoGP bike start procedure "a nightmare"

Miller: Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence
Germán Garcia Casanova More
Germán Garcia Casanova
Yamaha facing difficulties in homologating 2023 MotoGP aero fairing

Yamaha facing difficulties in homologating 2023 MotoGP aero fairing

MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Yamaha facing difficulties in homologating 2023 MotoGP aero fairing Yamaha facing difficulties in homologating 2023 MotoGP aero fairing

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Latest news

WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice

WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice

WEC WEC
Sebring

WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice

Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500

Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500

INDY IndyCar
Indy 500

Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500 Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500

Hamlin docked NASCAR points for Chastain crash, Hendrick penalised

Hamlin docked NASCAR points for Chastain crash, Hendrick penalised

NAS NASCAR Cup

Hamlin docked NASCAR points for Chastain crash, Hendrick penalised Hamlin docked NASCAR points for Chastain crash, Hendrick penalised

WEC Sebring: Toyota leads Ferrari in first practice of 2023

WEC Sebring: Toyota leads Ferrari in first practice of 2023

WEC WEC
Sebring

WEC Sebring: Toyota leads Ferrari in first practice of 2023 WEC Sebring: Toyota leads Ferrari in first practice of 2023

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.