MotoGP Dutch GP

Martin manager expects Ducati to provide full support for rest of MotoGP 2024

Despite his looming Ducati exit, Jorge Martin’s manager still expects the Italian brand to give his Aprilia-bound Pramac rider its full support in 2024

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin’s manager says Ducati “now has the opportunity to demonstrate that it keeps intact those values it stands for” by fully supporting him in the 2024 MotoGP title fight.

Championship leader Martin will leave the Ducati stable at the end of the current season, after the marque went against its original plan to promote him to the factory team in 2025.

Ducati’s decision to promote Marc Marquez instead led to Martin signing a multi-year deal with Aprilia, where he will be joined by Marco Bezzecchi.

Martin leads the championship by 18 points coming into this weekend’s eighth round of the season in the Netherlands.

Racing with full factory machinery in Pramac colours, Martin’s impending exit to Ducati rival Aprilia has raised fears the Spaniard may no longer get the latest bike developments.

Speaking to Autosport, Martin’s manager Albert Valera said: “With Jorge, Ducati now has the opportunity to demonstrate that it keeps intact those values ​​that it stands for.

“Since Jorge signed with Ducati he has always received the treatment of an official rider, with an official motorcycle, and at all times he was given the same evolutions that the factory riders did.

“They always complied, and I trust that they will continue to do so - out of respect for the championship, their riders and all the Ducatistas (fans).”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati did continue to let Jack Miller test new items after it was announced that he would be joining KTM for the 2023 season.

However, the circumstances here are different, given the prospect of Martin taking the #1 plate to a direct rival having been passed over by Ducati in favour of Marquez.

Commenting on the events that led to Martin leaving Ducati for Aprilia, Valera added: “In Barcelona, ​​Ducati presented us with a scenario in which it could keep the three parties involved under its umbrella: Jorge, Pramac and Marquez.

“For a reason beyond our control and Pramac’s control, that idea was not possible and at that moment we understood that there were beginning to be doubts.

“The plan that was offered to him in Montmelo began to go wrong in Mugello, and he decided to take another path.”

Read Also:

Autosport understands that Marquez’s refusal to take a factory bike at Pramac for 2025 ahead of the Italian GP shook Ducati management, especially CEO Claudio Domenicali.

With Martin initially told he would be getting the factory seat, this moment ultimately forced Ducati into its surprise U-turn.

Previous article How 2024's 'fake' Bezzecchi got his factory MotoGP wishes with Aprilia
Next article Is World Superbike's superstar Razgatlioglu a genuine solution for a MotoGP team?

Oriol Puigdemont
