Subscribe
Previous / Aleix Espargaro: Marquez should have one-race ban for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash Next / Marc Marquez out of Argentina race after surgery following Portugal MotoGP crash
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash

Marc Marquez says he “completely agrees” with the penalty he has been given for crashing into Miguel Oliveira in Sunday’s MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash

The Honda rider collided with RNF Aprilia’s Oliveira on the third lap of 25 in Sunday’s race after locking his front brake on the way into Turn 3.

The incident took both riders out on the spot and forced Pramac’s Jorge Martin to run off track and drop to 16th, while Marquez has been left with a suspected fracture in his right hand.

Marquez has been handed a double long lap penalty for next week’s Argentina GP and has accepted blame for the incident.

Explaining what happened, Marquez said: “Honestly speaking, I’m not very worried about Argentina. Today, the most important thing is Miguel is ok and for me that is the most important thing because I did a big mistake on that Turn 3 in the first part.

“And this created everything. The first part I braked, and I had a massive lock on the front tyre. That massive lock created [a situation where] I released the brakes.

“My intention was to go on the left side, but the bike stayed with that lean and I couldn’t avoid to go on the right side.

“I was able to avoid Martin but I was not able to avoid Miguel. I was very worried for him because the contact was a big one.

“But I want to say sorry to him, to his team, to the Portuguese fans. I have been penalised for that with a double long lap penalty in Argentina, and I completely agree.

“Apart from that, I had a few injuries on my hand and knee. We need to check, but now my situation is not the most important.”

 

Marquez added that he was “not attacking” at this point of the race as he’d elected to run the medium rear tyre in the hopes of being able to fight later in the race.

A number of riders feel Marquez’s penalty should have been harsher, with Aleix Espargaro claiming he deserved a race ban for the incident.

When asked to respond, Marquez simply stated that he has been given the penalty mandated in the rules but says he would also accept a harsher punishment if it was stipulated.

“I mean, on the [safety] briefing on Thursday on the rules, that was the penalty,” Marquez said of his double long lap.

“So, was like if you overtake and you create a dangerous situation and you create a crash of another rider, it’s a double long lap the first time.

“Then second time I think it’s a pitlane start, and third time is a ride-through.

“By the rules they explained in the briefing, it’s a double long lap. But if the rules said heavier, I will accept because it was my mistake.”

shares
comments

Aleix Espargaro: Marquez should have one-race ban for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash

Marc Marquez out of Argentina race after surgery following Portugal MotoGP crash
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Vinales “proud” of Aprilia for Portugal MotoGP victory challenge

Vinales “proud” of Aprilia for Portugal MotoGP victory challenge

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Vinales “proud” of Aprilia for Portugal MotoGP victory challenge Vinales “proud” of Aprilia for Portugal MotoGP victory challenge

"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo

"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo

MotoGP
Portugal GP

"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo "Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash

Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

NAS NASCAR Cup
Austin

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal

NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal

INDY IndyCar

NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal

Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine

Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.