Bruising F1 2026 will not be the end for Russell - Wolff

Toto Wolff is confident that George Russell can overcome a bruising 2026 Formula 1 campaign and still become world champion in the future.

The Mercedes driver is second and 81 points behind his dominant team-mate Kimi Antonelli with just nine rounds remaining, meaning a maiden crown for the 20-year-old is a matter of time.

It comes despite Russell entering 2026 as the heavy title favourite as he maximised the W16 last year with fourth in the standings and 169 points ahead of seventh-placed Antonelli.

Very few expected Antonelli to make such a strong leap into his sophomore season after a very up-and-down rookie campaign, but he is the one to have capitalised upon the rocket ship Mercedes has delivered for 2026.

“You can have good races, bad races, good years and bad years, but we're talking about the driver that has won everything that you could have potentially won before,” said Wolff of Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix.

“Every single karting championship, Formula 3 in his rookie year, Formula 2 in his rookie year, went into the Williams. We're talking about the top driver.

“We need to find out what is it for him to be able to unleash that potential and of course, there's the psychological side. If you have a run like him this year, you're taking a beating.

“But the great ones, they recover. And I think that George has all it needs to fight for championships and even if that one has maybe sailed, there will be more.”

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

The Spanish Grand Prix was where Antonelli took his second consecutive victory after Monza, which was particularly damaging for Russell as the Italian started 19th with his team-mate on the front row.

It has all led to Russell effectively conceding that “I don’t think I am in the fight” for the title, as eight-time race winner Antonelli is romping towards becoming F1’s youngest ever champion.

A high-pressure situation that Wolff doesn’t think will affect Antonelli, especially thanks to his support network that ensures he remains level-headed for the years to come.

“Kimi from his personality, so grounded, 100% racer, not distracted from anything outside, super family situation and that's why I see no risk that he's losing the plot because he's so dominant,” added Wolff.

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“Over the next few years, it's something that we will always have our discussions like we have now. What is it that could distract him? What is it that's good for him? What kind of environment he needs? That is the discussion we have.”

“I promise you he's not thinking about it. The way this kid is able to compartmentalise and be the young kid and then get into the car and be the mature racing driver, that's why if Kimi says to himself, I'm not thinking about the championship, he's not thinking about the championship.

“And we are also trying, the parents and myself, the team is saying, you know, this is not finished. There is black swan events. They can come and you're losing something out of your hand when you didn't think it was possible to lose. So he's not going to think about it.”