Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bagnaia's "mindset for the championship" limiting him at Valencia MotoGP Next / New MotoGP safety officer appointment sparks nepotism debate
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

Marquez MotoGP Valencia crashes due to 'deciding to take a risk'

Marc Marquez says he crashed twice during practice for MotoGP’s Valencia Grand Prix because he “decided to take a risk”, an approach he will continue for qualifying and the race.

Megan White
By:
Marquez MotoGP Valencia crashes due to 'deciding to take a risk'

The six-time world champion, who finished Friday’s FP2 fourth-fastest, went down at Turn 2 in FP1 before crashing at Turn 1 in FP2.

But Marquez put the crashes down to his willingness to take risks, and said he will do the same on Saturday for FP3 and qualifying even if it means a third crash.

The Honda rider explained that “every race I want to see if I have this fire inside me, and I have,” adding that he had been able to ride in a completely normal way on Friday for the first time amid his continuing recovery from arm surgery.

He said: “The grip level was good, especially when you come from Malaysia. Malaysia was very poor for us.

“You arrive here and the grip level was good, then with a high grip level our bike is working better.

“Even like this today, I had some problems and I didn’t feel the way to push. But it’s the last race, it’s a Spanish GP, and I decide to take a risk.

“I take a risk today, I crashed twice, I will take a risk tomorrow. Maybe I crash again, I don’t know, but I will take a risk on Sunday the same, because I want to finish in a good way.

“But in the end, I have what I have, and then I will try, but I have what I have and I need to wait until Tuesday [in the post-event test] to do I hope another step.”

Asked whether he had struggled more than he expected at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Marquez added: “No, I struggle what I expected.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I said yesterday it will be between Australia and Malaysia, and we are at the moment between Australia and Malaysia, we are fourth.

“We are there. I know that tomorrow with a single lap for the fast lap it will be difficult even to be in the front two rows, maybe the target is to be in the third row. But we will see.

“As I say, I will take risks because I want to do something more on my side. Then the result, maybe it’s worse or the same than Malaysia or Australia.

“But on my side, during all the races, I was fast but always trying to control everything.

“But every race I want to see if I have this fire inside me, and I have. Today I showed to myself if I want, I can push, but I have what I have and I can do what I can do, no more.”

Despite a strong result on Friday, Marquez had an audibly sore throat, and told journalists he was taking medication after waking up feeling unwell.

He said: “I’m destroyed. I’m happy, because the target of my comeback was improve my right arm, and we improve a lot.

“Today I ride normal way and it was a long time that I don’t ride like a normal way, so for that reason I push more and I crash more.

“But I was riding very good, but I get up and I was sick. I’m taking medicines and yeah, tomorrow I hope to feel better and Sunday better but you never know.”

shares
comments
Bagnaia's "mindset for the championship" limiting him at Valencia MotoGP
Previous article

Bagnaia's "mindset for the championship" limiting him at Valencia MotoGP
Next article

New MotoGP safety officer appointment sparks nepotism debate

New MotoGP safety officer appointment sparks nepotism debate
Megan White More
Megan White
Marquez ‘would understand’ if Quartararo hit him in MotoGP decider Valencia GP
MotoGP

Marquez ‘would understand’ if Quartararo hit him in MotoGP decider

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent Abu Dhabi Plus
FIA F2

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

MotoGP Valencia GP: Marini fastest in FP2, Quartararo and Bagnaia in the top 10 Valencia GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Valencia GP: Marini fastest in FP2, Quartararo and Bagnaia in the top 10

Marc Marquez More
Marc Marquez
Marquez: Quartararo's Yamaha 'only good for practice' in MotoGP title race Malaysian GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Quartararo's Yamaha 'only good for practice' in MotoGP title race

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without tow help Australian GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without tow help

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Plus
MotoGP

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

Latest news

Bottas keen to stick around with Sauber for Audi F1 arrival
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas keen to stick around with Sauber for Audi F1 arrival

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas says he would be interested in sticking around at the Sauber-run team for when Audi jumps in as a partner in 2026.

Rossi: Bagnaia “not the usual Pecco” as MotoGP title decider looms
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Bagnaia “not the usual Pecco” as MotoGP title decider looms

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi admits championship leader and protégé Francesco Bagnaia doesn’t look like “the usual Pecco” on track at the Valencia title decider.

Super GT Motegi: Impul ends Nissan’s title drought in dramatic finale
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Super GT Motegi: Impul ends Nissan’s title drought in dramatic finale

Nissan claimed its first SUPER GT title in seven years after Impul duo Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine finished second to Kunimitsu Honda’s Tadasuke Makino and Naoki Yamamoto in the Motegi decider.

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Logano takes pole for crucial deciding race
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Logano takes pole for crucial deciding race

Joey Logano put himself in the best position possible to capture his second NASCAR Cup Series championship by securing pole position for the final race of the season at Phoenix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Plus

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia

MotoGP
Nov 1, 2022
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Plus

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Yamaha's decision to dispense pre-season with the 2022 engine it had intended to use due to lack of reliability, the promises of improvement to Fabio Quartararo and the advance with which the rider market moves leaves the Japanese brand with less than six months to prevent the Frenchman from starting to look for a way out

MotoGP
Oct 28, 2022
The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Plus

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

OPINION: Francesco Bagnaia has put one hand firmly on the 2022 MotoGP world title after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, and the permutations are weighted heavily in his favour heading to the Valencia finale. But as Ducati stands on the cusp of something it has longed for since 2007, the Sepang race also hinted towards a future problem…

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2022
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Plus

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Plus

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.