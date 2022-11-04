Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Valencia GP Practice report

MotoGP Valencia GP: Marini fastest in FP2, Quartararo and Bagnaia in the top 10

Luca Marini topped FP2 for MotoGP’s Valencia Grand Prix as title contenders Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia finished in eighth and ninth.

Megan White
By:
MotoGP Valencia GP: Marini fastest in FP2, Quartararo and Bagnaia in the top 10

The VR46 Ducati rider was over a tenth clear of second-placed Jorge Martin for Prima Pramac in Friday’s second practice, with a 1m30.217s.

Jack Miller rounded out an all-Ducati top three, with Marc Marquez in fourth for Honda.

A dramatic FP2 saw several crashes inside the first 10 minutes, with Franco Morbidelli first to go down in the first sector on his factory Yamaha before Gresini Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio followed suit at Turn 2. Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro crashed at Turn 5, while Marquez also went down at Turn 1.

Alex Rins was first to top the timesheet on Suzuki’s last weekend in MotoGP, setting a 1m31.238s early on as Quartararo slotted into second with a 1m31.243s, 0.2s quicker than his FP1-topping time.

Bagnaia’s quickest early attempt put him into 13th, a 1m31.661s the best he could muster, as he struggled to keep his factory Ducati on track and ran wide several times.

Miller then went second-fastest behind Rins with a 1m31.204s, before he was demoted to third by Marini as Martin slotted into fifth with a 1m31.270s.

RNF Yamaha rider Cal Crutchlow was next to go down with a crash at Turn 2 before Marini again went quickest with a 1m31.110s.

Bagnaia was able to improve to seventh late on in the session, with a 1m31.330s putting him less than 0.2s behind title rival Quartararo.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Yamaha man had a close moment with RNF’s Darryn Binder as the former moved up the inside at Turn 13, but the pair avoided contact.

Bagnaia also had a moment late on, running wide at Turn 7.

Martin went third-quickest on his 14th lap, setting a 1m31.195s, before the field pitted for fresh soft rear tyres with five minutes remaining.

As the times tumbled, Miller was first to enter the 1m30s, with a 1m30.608s putting him quickest. But Marini recaptured the top spot several minutes later with a 1m30.217s, the quickest time of the day.

KTM rider Miguel Oliveira both took second briefly, but it was Martin who ended the session second-fastest ahead of Miller and Marquez.

Gresini Ducati rider Enea Bastianini was fifth quickest, with Oliveira in sixth.

Pramac’s Johann Zarco finished seventh ahead of Quartararo and Bagnaia, with Brad Binder rounding off the top 10 for KTM.

MotoGP Valencia GP - FP2 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 21 1'30.217    
2 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 20 1'30.322 0.105 0.105
3 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 18 1'30.345 0.128 0.023
4 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 19 1'30.390 0.173 0.045
5 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 20 1'30.394 0.177 0.004
6 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 21 1'30.422 0.205 0.028
7 France Johann Zarco Ducati 21 1'30.424 0.207 0.002
8 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 21 1'30.442 0.225 0.018
9 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 20 1'30.447 0.230 0.005
10 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 20 1'30.519 0.302 0.072
11 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 22 1'30.707 0.490 0.188
12 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 19 1'30.814 0.597 0.107
13 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 17 1'30.890 0.673 0.076
14 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 18 1'31.004 0.787 0.114
15 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 21 1'31.014 0.797 0.010
16 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 15 1'31.016 0.799 0.002
17 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 19 1'31.148 0.931 0.132
18 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 19 1'31.249 1.032 0.101
19 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 19 1'31.345 1.128 0.096
20 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 19 1'31.598 1.381 0.253
21 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 20 1'31.621 1.404 0.023
22 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 21 1'31.672 1.455 0.051
23 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 13 1'31.762 1.545 0.090
24 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 20 1'32.420 2.203 0.658
Megan White
Megan White
