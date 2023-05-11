Marquez to test new Kalex chassis on Honda at MotoGP French GP
Marc Marquez will give Honda's new Kalex-designed chassis its first run at an official grand prix event during Friday practice for this weekend's MotoGP French GP.
Honda has endured a torrid few years, with the 2023 season so far proving just as difficult despite LCR's Alex Rins ending its victory drought dating back to 2021 in April's Americas GP.
Since late last season, Honda has been working with German chassis manufacturer Kalex on bike development, with that first manifesting itself in the form of a swingarm.
This collaboration has evolved further into a full chassis, which was debuted by HRC tester Stefan Bradl at the post-Spanish GP test at Jerez earlier this month.
Marquez was absent from this test as he was forced to miss the Spanish GP due to his ongoing recovery from a broken thumb sustained in the opening grand prix of the year in Portugal.
The Spaniard was declared fit to ride on Wednesday morning by Honda after doctors advised he miss the Spanish GP to avoid doing any damage to his thumb that could have potentially ended his career.
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Weather permitting on Friday morning at Le Mans, Marquez will have the new Kalex chassis at his disposal to evaluate in FP1.
"Yes, one of the reasons why this race is important is to test things," Marquez said on Thursday at Le Mans about the new chassis.
"It's not the best planning for a [race] weekend to test things to get the best result, but then there are three weeks without competition and Honda needs the information and not only I'm going to test it, but also other Honda riders."
The new chassis was met with positive reviews from Bradl at the Jerez test, though the German didn't do many laps on it after crashing while using the new frame.
Factory Honda rider Joan Mir was due to put some laps on the new frame in the Jerez test, but on his first flying lap his RC213V suffered an electrical issue and he was forced to stop.
Mir said afterwards that the chassis definitely felt different on his out-lap, but couldn't say much more.
Marc Marquez to make MotoGP return at French GP
Marc Marquez to make MotoGP return at French GP Marc Marquez to make MotoGP return at French GP
Marquez MotoGP penalty annulled by FIM Court of Appeal
Marquez MotoGP penalty annulled by FIM Court of Appeal Marquez MotoGP penalty annulled by FIM Court of Appeal
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Latest news
WEC tyre warmers ban lifted for Le Mans 24 Hours
WEC tyre warmers ban lifted for Le Mans 24 Hours WEC tyre warmers ban lifted for Le Mans 24 Hours
MotoGP riders set for crunch FIM stewards meeting at Le Mans
MotoGP riders set for crunch FIM stewards meeting at Le Mans MotoGP riders set for crunch FIM stewards meeting at Le Mans
Marquez: MotoGP penalty debacle "was not my fault"
Marquez: MotoGP penalty debacle "was not my fault" Marquez: MotoGP penalty debacle "was not my fault"
Evans: WRC Portugal victory not impossible despite road position
Evans: WRC Portugal victory not impossible despite road position Evans: WRC Portugal victory not impossible despite road position
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.