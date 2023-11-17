Subscribe
MotoGP Qatar GP
News

Marquez calls for “dangerous” Qatar MotoGP grid to be cleaned

Marc Marquez says the lack of grip on the startline for the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix is “dangerous” and has called for it to be cleaned ahead of Saturday’s sprint.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Co-author German Garcia Casanova
Updated
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

The asphalt at the Losail International Circuit has been repaved for the first time since it opened in 2004 ahead of this year’s event.

As a result of this and the desert setting, grip was at a premium on Friday morning for the first practice session, with lap times well over three seconds off the outright record set in 2021.

Times improved in the second session as rubber was laid and the asphalt was cleaned, with Maverick Vinales breaking the lap record before his time was deleted for a yellow flag violation.

Overall, the new surface at Losail was met with widespread praise from the riders, though a number of them suffered big moments as they attempted practice starts on the pit straight.

Honda’s Marc Marquez, who has made it into Q2 for qualifying after ending second practice in 10th, fears there could be incidents in both races this weekend if the grid isn’t cleaned.

“This is something a bit dangerous, especially for MotoGP,” he said of the dirty grid.

“For me, if they can clean the main straight, it will be good because the problem is that if one of the top guys [on] the front rows releases the clutch and has a big spin, they will stop the bike a lot and the difference in speed is a lot.

“So, it’s one of the things that if they can, they need to try to clean, because if not some of us will spin on the race.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales echoed Marquez’s comments and says he will push for the grid to be cleaned in Friday night’s safety commission meeting.

Read Also:

“I think they need to clean it, because we will make a burnout,” the Aprilia rider, who was third after Friday’s running, added.

“It’s very dangerous. Of course, we will make burnouts.

“So, I will really push in the safety commission to try [to get them] to clean the start [line]. Because otherwise we will be smoking around, and this is dangerous.”

Many riders also reported graining on the front tyres on the new asphalt, though Marquez noted that this was normal for Losail and should improve as more rubber goes down throughout the rest of the weekend.

shares
comments
Previous article MotoGP title challenger Martin ‘lost all of practice’ to tyre issue in Qatar
Lewis Duncan
More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap

Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap

MotoGP
Qatar GP

Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit

McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million

Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins

Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe