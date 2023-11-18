Subscribe
MotoGP Qatar GP
News

MotoGP Qatar GP: Marini snatches pole with lap record, Bagnaia heads Martin

VR46 rider Luca Marini snatched a second MotoGP pole after posting a new lap record at the Qatar Grand Prix to head a year-old Ducati front row.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

Having taken a maiden pole last month in Indonesia, Marini added a second to his career tally when he fired in a 1m51.762s at the end of Q2 on his VR46 Ducati.

He denied Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, who Marini is now also likely to beat to the vacant factory Honda seat for 2024, a second career pole, while Alex Marquez completed the front row.

The championship challengers will start alongside each other in Saturday afternoon’s sprint and Sunday’s grand prix, with championship leader Francesco Bagnaia heading Jorge Martin in fourth.

Di Giannantonio set the early pace in the 15-minute pole shootout session, the Italian posting a new lap record of 1m52.188s as his opening effort.

Bagnaia had Honda’s Marc Marquez in tow but went fifth, while Martin was third after his second flying lap, having been forced to abort his first when he almost hit Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro into Turn 12 while following him.

With just under three minutes to go, Di Giannantonio began lighting up the timing screens again and produced the first-ever sub-1m52s tour of the newly resurfaced Losail circuit.

Di Giannantonio’s 1m51.829s looked like it would be enough to keep him on pole for the first time in 2023.

However, a 1m51.762s from Marini on the VR46-run 2022-spec Ducati gave him his second pole of the season.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez had to come through Q1 but was able to make the front row on the sister Gresini Ducati, beating factory Ducati rider Bagnaia by 0.138s.

Martin ended up just 0.022s shy of Bagnaia in fifth, with Q1 pacesetter Johann Zarco rounding out the top six on the sister Pramac Ducati.

Marc Marquez was seventh having used Bagnaia as a reference for his second run, with Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales eighth ahead of RNF counterpart Raul Fernandez.

Espargaro completed the top 10 on the sister factory Aprilia, but faces a stewards investigation for slapping Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli during third practice earlier on Saturday.

Brad Binder was the lead KTM in 11th ahead of Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez, while VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi just missed out on Q2 and will start 13th.

Fabio Quartararo couldn’t lift himself out of Q2 and will go from 14th on his Yamaha, while last year’s Qatar winner and last week’s Malaysian GP victor Enea Bastianini could do no more than 15th on his factory Ducati.

Jack Miller was 16th on the second factory team KTM from RNF’s Miguel Oliveira and Morbidelli, while Pol Espargaro (Tech3), Joan Mir (Honda) and LCR duo Iker Lecuona and Takaaki Nakagami rounded out the field.

Lecuona will also be facing a stewards investigation for blocking Bastianini on one of the Italian’s flying laps in Q1.

Qualifying result:

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h
1 Italy L. Marini Team VR46 10 Ducati

1'51.762

 173.296
2 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing 49 Ducati

+0.067

1'51.829

 173.193
3 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati

+0.136

1'51.898

 173.086
4 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati

+0.274

1'52.036

 172.873
5 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati

+0.296

1'52.058

 172.839
6 France J. Zarco Pramac Racing 5 Ducati

+0.339

1'52.101

 172.772
7 Spain M. Marquez Repsol Honda Team 93 Honda

+0.341

1'52.103

 172.769
8 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia

+0.413

1'52.175

 172.658
9 Spain R. Fernández RNF Racing 25 Aprilia

+0.586

1'52.348

 172.392
10 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia

+0.704

1'52.466

 172.212
11 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM

+0.967

1'52.729

 171.810
12 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM

+1.022

1'52.784

 171.726
13 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati

+0.742

1'52.504

 172.153
14 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha

+0.762

1'52.524

 172.123
15 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati

+1.066

1'52.828

 171.659
16 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM

+1.127

1'52.889

 171.566
17 Portugal M. Oliveira RNF Racing 88 Aprilia

+1.337

1'53.099

 171.248
18 Italy F. Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing 21 Yamaha

+1.381

1'53.143

 171.181
19 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM

+1.600

1'53.362

 170.850
20 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda

+1.808

1'53.570

 170.537
21 Spain I. Lecuona Team LCR 27 Honda

+2.076

1'53.838

 170.136
22 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda

+2.598

1'54.360

 169.359
View full results  
shares
comments
Previous article Marquez calls for “dangerous” Qatar MotoGP grid to be cleaned
Next article Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap
Lewis Duncan
More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap

Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap

MotoGP
Qatar GP

Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Luca Marini
More
Luca Marini
The hidden paradox in Marini's move to Honda's MotoGP team

The hidden paradox in Marini's move to Honda's MotoGP team

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

The hidden paradox in Marini's move to Honda's MotoGP team The hidden paradox in Marini's move to Honda's MotoGP team

Marquez knew of Marini/Honda MotoGP rumours in Thailand

Marquez knew of Marini/Honda MotoGP rumours in Thailand

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Marquez knew of Marini/Honda MotoGP rumours in Thailand Marquez knew of Marini/Honda MotoGP rumours in Thailand

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Team VR46
More
Team VR46
VR46 MotoGP duo branded “superheroes” after Indonesia sprint podium

VR46 MotoGP duo branded “superheroes” after Indonesia sprint podium

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

VR46 MotoGP duo branded “superheroes” after Indonesia sprint podium VR46 MotoGP duo branded “superheroes” after Indonesia sprint podium

Bezzecchi ‘burnt my ass to save my arms’ in MotoGP practice crash days after surgery

Bezzecchi ‘burnt my ass to save my arms’ in MotoGP practice crash days after surgery

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Bezzecchi ‘burnt my ass to save my arms’ in MotoGP practice crash days after surgery Bezzecchi ‘burnt my ass to save my arms’ in MotoGP practice crash days after surgery

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Latest news

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit

McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million

Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins

Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe