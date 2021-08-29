Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium
MotoGP / British GP News

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash

By:

Honda’s Marc Marquez has accepted blame for the lap-one crash which “destroyed” Pramac rider Jorge Martin’s MotoGP British Grand Prix.

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash

Martin ran wide into the Vale section of the Silverstone track on the opening lap of 20 in Sunday’s British GP, allowing Marquez to come back up the inside at the next corner.

But Marquez clattered into Martin and took both of them out of the race.

Marquez admits his move was “too optimistic”, and says he got caught out by Martin coming back onto the racing line having run wide.

“I want to apologise to Martin because it was completely my fault,” Marquez said.

“I was too optimistic on that overtake. It’s true that it was a strange situation because [Fabio] Quartararo and Martin went wide, very wide, and I expect that Martin was more out.

“And what I did was just prepare the corner, and then I put the bike straight because I didn’t have time to change to second gear.

“I changed to second [gear] but I didn’t have time to change to third gear, and so the calculation was not the correct one, so was completely my mistake.

“It’s true that was the first lap, I was too optimistic.

“My mistake, I apologise to Martin, to Pramac team. But races are sometimes like this and today it was my mistake.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin accepted Marquez’s apology, but was still “disappointed” to have his race “destroyed” by the Honda rider having felt like he could have fought for victory.

“You can see the images and… I’m disappointed about today because I felt super strong, also watching the pace I would have been fighting for second or maybe the win,” Martin said.

“I don’t know, but I would have been there.

“At that moment it’s a bit difficult to describe but I was really on the inside and felt the contact, so yeah. Whatever. It’s racing, and onto the next one.

Read Also:

“He came to say sorry, that’s really good from his side but he destroyed my race.

“And this is the main problem. He didn’t measure it in the right way, there was no space and I hope he can learn from this one and learn for the future.”

Martin refused to comment on whether Marquez deserves a penalty, only that he hopes “race direction will do the work”.

“It’s not my business [to give penalties], I hope race direction will do the work,” Martin added.

“I don’t know. He could make the pass and be a bit closer.

“I don’t know why he put the bike up again, I don’t understand because he could make the move and was already on the inside.

“He went wide and pushed me out. It’s what I don’t understand. The penalty is none of my business.”

shares
comments

Related video

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium

Previous article

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid

1 h
2
Formula 1

Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain

33 min
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

21 h
4
Formula 1

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

Apr 14, 2020
5
Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

20 h
Latest news
Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash
MGP

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash

13m
British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium
MGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium

1 h
Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return
MGP

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return

3 h
Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal
MGP

Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal

4 h
Zarco "put too much pressure" on himself in MotoGP title race
MGP

Zarco "put too much pressure" on himself in MotoGP title race

5 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium British GP
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium

British Moto3: Fenati fends off Antonelli to secure comfortable win Silverstone
Moto3

British Moto3: Fenati fends off Antonelli to secure comfortable win

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

Trending Today

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid

Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return

Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal
MotoGP MotoGP

Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.