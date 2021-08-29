Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return
MotoGP / British GP Race report

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium

By:

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo dealt a hammer blow to his championship rival after dominating the MotoGP British Grand Prix, while Aleix Espargaro took a historic third for Aprilia.

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium

Quartararo took the lead on lap five of 20 and eased away from the rest of the field to open up a gap of 65 points in the championship over reigning world champion Joan Mir, who was ninth in the race.

Honda’s Pol Espargaro converted his first pole for the Japanese marque into the holeshot at the start with Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia slotting in behind.

After a sluggish launch, Francesco Bagnaia threw his Ducati up the inside of Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro take briefly take second from them, while drama unfolded behind.

After a near-miss at Stowe between Pramac’s Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez, the Honda rider made contact with Martin at Club corner and took both out of the race.

Aleix Espargaro took second away from Bagnaia at Brooklands at the end of the first lap to make it an Espargaro 1-2 as the leaders roared onto the second tour.

The top four of Pol and Aleix Espargaro, Bagnaia and Quartararo already had six tenths between themselves and the pack behind on the second lap.

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo demoted Bagnaia on the following tour before passing Aleix Espargaro moments later to lead the chase on the Honda-mounted Pol Espargaro.

On lap five Quartararo scythed up the inside of Pol Espargaro at the fast Farm left kink to take the lead, with the Yamaha rider immediately moving six tenths out of reach now in clean air.

Aleix Espargaro found his way through on Pol at the Vale on lap six, but Quartararo was easing away at the front and would quickly find himself over three seconds clear.

Able to manage his tyres at the front of the field, Quartararo eased to his fifth win of a 2021 campaign he is fast taking control of.

Suzuki’s Alex Rins had worked his way up to second at just over mid-distance and stage-managed his race from that point to keep a hold of the runner up spot.

Jack Miller put on a late charge for the podium on his factory Ducati and piled the pressure on Aleix Espargaro in the closing stages.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Australian launched a raid on third into the Village corner on the final lap, but Espargaro drew alongside on the outside and cut back underneath Miller at the Loop to retake the position.

Running a defensive line through Brooklands and Club, Espargaro fended Miller off by 0.149 seconds to secure the first-ever podium for Aprilia in the modern MotoGP era – and Espargaro’s first in the premier class since Aragon 2014.

Pol Espargaro completed the top five for his best result of his debut Honda season, with Brad Binder making a late charge for sixth on the factory KTM.

Iker Lecuona trailed Binder home in seventh on the Tech3 KTM to secure his best-ever dry MotoGP result, while Alex Marquez (LCR Honda) headed Mir and the sister Tech3 KTM of Danilo Petrucci.

Johann Zarco had a difficult afternoon in 11th on the Pramac Ducati, with Avintia’s Enea Bastianini and LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami shuffling Bagnaia back to a mystifying 14th.

The final point went to the sister Avintia Ducati of Luca Marini, while KTM’s Miguel Oliveira, Yamaha’s Cal Crutchlow and Petronas SRT duo Valentino Rossi and Jake Dixon rounded out the 19 classified finishers.

British MotoGP race results - 20 laps 

Cla Rider Bike Time
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha -
2 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 2.663
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 4.105
4 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 4.254
5 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 8.462
6 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 12.189
7 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 13.560
8 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 14.044
9 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 16.226
10 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 16.287
11 France Johann Zarco Ducati 16.339
12 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 17.696
13 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 18.285
14 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 20.913
15 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 21.018
16 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 22.022
17 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 23.232
18 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 29.758
19 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Yamaha 50.845
  Spain Jorge Martin Ducati  
  Spain Marc Marquez Honda  
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return

Previous article

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid

50 min
2
Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

19 h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

20 h
4
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium

33 min
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

20 h
Latest news
British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium
MGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium

33m
Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return
MGP

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return

2 h
Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal
MGP

Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal

3 h
Zarco "put too much pressure" on himself in MotoGP title race
MGP

Zarco "put too much pressure" on himself in MotoGP title race

4 h
MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

18 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
British Moto3: Fenati fends off Antonelli to secure comfortable win Silverstone
Moto3

British Moto3: Fenati fends off Antonelli to secure comfortable win

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return
MotoGP

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

Trending Today

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return

Mazepin set to race in F1 under neutral flag after CAS ruling
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin set to race in F1 under neutral flag after CAS ruling

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return

Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal
MotoGP MotoGP

Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal

Zarco "put too much pressure" on himself in MotoGP title race
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco "put too much pressure" on himself in MotoGP title race

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.