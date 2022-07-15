Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F1 engine chief tie-up shows Yamaha "more open-minded" in MotoGP now Next / The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader
MotoGP News

Marc Marquez steps up surgery recovery with physiotherapy, cardio training

Marc Marquez will begin physiotherapy and cardio training in the next stage of his recovery from arm surgery, his Honda MotoGP squad has announced.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Marc Marquez steps up surgery recovery with physiotherapy, cardio training

Last month the six-time MotoGP world champion underwent a complex operation on his right arm.

It was the fourth time has had surgery since badly breaking his arm in a crash at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix, as he bids to return to regain the full fitness and mobility he has lacked throughout his comeback over the past 15 months.

Marquez underwent the three-hour surgery at the start of June at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, with the procedure overseen by the clinic's head of shoulder and elbow surgery Dr Joaquin Sanchez Sotelo.

Six weeks on from the operation, Marquez had a check-up on his arm and has been cleared to begin a programme of physiotherapy and cardio training ahead of his next medical review in another six weeks.

“In the medical check-up carried out on Marc Marquez, six weeks after surgery on his right humerus, a good clinical and radiological evolution has been confirmed that allows progress in the mobility and strength recovery program of the right arm,” Dr Sanchez Sotelo said.

While no full recovery timeframe has been given for Marquez and his MotoGP comeback, he is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season - although Honda has previously stressed that it is "very important" for the manufacturer that the Spaniard returns to action this year to help with the development of the bike.

Marquez made six starts earlier this season, missing both the Indonesian and Argentinean rounds after a heavy crash in Mandalika left him with vision problems, with a best result of fourth place at Jerez.

He remains the best-placed Honda rider in the standings, in 13th, despite missing the past three races.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez made the decision to have the surgery at the Mayo Clinic after being given the green light by doctors following medical assessments.

“We have taken an important step in the recovery process,” Marquez said.

“In this second check-up, the doctors have confirmed that the humerus is consolidating correctly, with this we can start physiotherapy on the right arm and cardio training.

“I am very excited to be able to recover mobility in my arm to continue advancing the recovery process and I want to thank the entire medical team for their treatment and attention.”

