Previous / MotoGP German GP: Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to grab Sachsenring pole Next / Quartararo "switched brain off" to do Germany MotoGP qualifying laps
MotoGP / German GP News

2022 Marquez MotoGP return “very important” for Honda, says team boss

Honda MotoGP team boss Alberto Puig says it’s “very important” for Marc Marquez to return to action by the end of 2022 to help develop next year’s bike.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Alba Meis
2022 Marquez MotoGP return "very important" for Honda, says team boss

The six-time MotoGP world champion is currently out of action for the foreseeable future having undergone a fourth major surgery on his broken right arm at the start of the month following the Italian Grand Prix.

No recovery time has been set for Marquez, but Honda boss Puig says his rider has “started to move his hand and be active” after the operation – which took place at the Mayo Clinic in America - was deemed a success

Puig also says no return date is being touted at present as Marquez is yet to have his first post-surgery check-up with doctors, but did concede that having him back by the end of the season will be vital for Honda in preparing the 2023 bike.

“The deadline in an operation is set when there is bone consolidation,” Puig told DAZN.

“Everyone knows how long it takes to consolidate.

“The important thing is that there are no complications, everything is going very well.

“I don't know [when he will be able to return], but the doctor already said that when the bone is consolidated and the CAT scan says there is no inconvenience, he can return.

“It will be very important for him to be able to come back and test the bike by the end of the season.

"We have training and tests that are very important for the bike's development.”

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda test rider Stefan Bradl is currently standing in for Marquez until he is able to return to racing, having done so in 2020 when the six-time world champion broke his arm.

Only one official test remains in 2022 for factories to prepare their 2023 prototypes, with one day of running scheduled at Valencia following the season-finale.

The traditional two-day Jerez test that takes place post-season has been scrapped for 2022.

Should Marquez be unable to return by the end of the season, he won’t be able to test the new Honda until pre-season testing begins in February – with just five days scheduled again in 2023 before the first round of the campaign.

Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Plus

The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. Autosport analyses what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP Plus

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
