Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Morbidelli: Rossi was “unattackable” in Valencia MotoGP finale Next / Quartararo “worried” about Ducati going into MotoGP 2022
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

Jorge Martin thought he’d miss MotoGP finale due to illness

By:

Pramac MotoGP rider Jorge Martin says he thought he would miss the Valencia Grand Prix as he spent all of Saturday night vomiting and hadn’t eaten since Saturday lunchtime.

Jorge Martin thought he’d miss MotoGP finale due to illness

The rookie qualified on pole for Sunday’s final round of the 2021 MotoGP season and was one of the favourites to challenge for victory.

Leading from lap two through to lap 14, Martin was holding eventual winner Francesco Bagnaia at bay before the Italian eventually found a way through on the 15th tour.

Martin then had to fend off the sister factory team Ducati of Jack Miller to hold onto second, which sealed him the rookie of the year crown.

But Martin revealed afterwards that he didn’t sleep on Saturday night into Sunday owing to an illness and was worried about the fact he hadn’t eaten anything since the previous day.

“Yeah, well it was an unbelievable race,” Martin said in parc ferme directly after the race.

“From 10pm yesterday till 5am today, I wasn’t sleeping, I was vomiting.

“It was really difficult, I thought I couldn’t make the race. But thanks to the doctors, to Angel Charte, to all the Clinica Mobile, because they helped me a lot.

“The thing I was scared about is I didn’t have any food since yesterday’s lunch. For sure a MotoGP race is very physical and I tried my best.

“I was fully focused, no mistakes. Finally in the last laps Jack was pushing, so last lap I was giving my 100%.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Second capped of an incredible rookie year for Martin, which yielded three podiums and a victory at the Styrian Grand Prix – as well as four pole positions.

“Second position is unbelievable, my first second position of the year,” he added.

“I’m really happy for the team, to finish the season this way with a pole and a podium is amazing. Now we have the motivation for the future.”

Martin missed the post-race press conference due to his illness.

Despite missing four races through injury after a serious crash during practice for the Portuguese GP, Martin beat Avintia’s Enea Bastianini by nine points and ends the year ninth in the points.

shares
comments

Related video

Morbidelli: Rossi was “unattackable” in Valencia MotoGP finale
Previous article

Morbidelli: Rossi was “unattackable” in Valencia MotoGP finale
Next article

Quartararo “worried” about Ducati going into MotoGP 2022

Quartararo “worried” about Ducati going into MotoGP 2022
Load comments
More
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo “worried” about Ducati going into MotoGP 2022 Valencia GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “worried” about Ducati going into MotoGP 2022

“Chip change” in 2020 helped Gardner to Moto2 title success Valencia
Moto2

“Chip change” in 2020 helped Gardner to Moto2 title success

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence Algarve GP Plus
MotoGP

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

Jorge Martin More
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin ‘risked a lot’ for Valencia MotoGP pole Valencia GP
MotoGP

Jorge Martin ‘risked a lot’ for Valencia MotoGP pole

Martin has to "face the fear" of Portimao MotoGP return after crash Algarve GP
MotoGP

Martin has to "face the fear" of Portimao MotoGP return after crash

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Plus
MotoGP

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

Latest news

Quartararo “worried” about Ducati going into MotoGP 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “worried” about Ducati going into MotoGP 2022

Jorge Martin thought he’d miss MotoGP finale due to illness
MotoGP MotoGP

Jorge Martin thought he’d miss MotoGP finale due to illness

Morbidelli: Rossi was “unattackable” in Valencia MotoGP finale
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli: Rossi was “unattackable” in Valencia MotoGP finale

Rossi was "worried" ahead of his "special" final MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi was "worried" ahead of his "special" final MotoGP race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Plus

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence Plus

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Plus

The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano Plus

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Autosport pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.