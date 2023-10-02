Subscribe
Previous / Martin "wouldn't have won" wet Japan MotoGP race "thinking about championship" Next / 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix
MotoGP / Japanese GP News

How five metres led to "angry" Zarco being thrown out of Motegi MotoGP result

Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco says he is “angry” at being excluded from the result of the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix having incorrectly entered pitlane after a crash.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

The 24-lap race on Sunday at Motegi was red-flagged at the beginning of the 14th tour owing to heavy rain.

Seconds before the race was stopped, Zarco aquaplaned coming out of the tunnel section into Turn 12 and slid off his Ducati while running in sixth.

Zarco got his bike back to pitlane inside the mandated five-minute limit, but was not allowed to take the ultimately aborted restart.

According to Article 1.25.1 of the FIM sporting regulations, “within five minutes after the red flag has been displayed, riders who have not entered the pitlane, crossing the designated pitlane entry timing point together with their motorcycle, will not be classified.”

Because Zarco did not technically cross the pitlane entry line and instead pushed his bike back using an adjoining service road next to it, he was unable to take the restart and was therefore not classified in the results.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I’m ok. I got a good start, but clearly on the first corner I got hit by [Maverick] Vinales who got hit by someone else who I could not see,” he said.

“And, fortunately, I did not crash. I came back on track and could see that it was starting rain.

“A few guys stayed on track, but most of the riders came into the pitlane and it was good for me because it was almost a lost race after the first corner.

“Changing the bike and going onto the rain tyres was good for me, because it was not super wet at the beginning and I could catch back a lot of time.

“When the rain came [heavier] it was not easy to understand where the limit was, but I was still fast and catching positions.

“Then after a lot of rain, clearly the red flag was necessary. I crashed just before this red flag because of aquaplaning out of the bridge.

“So, I tried to bring back my bike, I did it but they didn’t count my result.

“So, I’m not even finishing in sixth position. I should have crossed the two-metre-wide line of the 60km/h pitlane [entry], and because I have been five metres on the side, they don’t count it. So, for this reason I am quite angry.”

Read Also:

Had Zarco correctly entered pitlane after his crash, he would have held onto sixth place as the result was taken from lap 12.

shares
comments

Martin "wouldn't have won" wet Japan MotoGP race "thinking about championship"

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo explains slicks-in-wet “challenge” in MotoGP Japanese GP

Quartararo explains slicks-in-wet “challenge” in MotoGP Japanese GP

MotoGP
Japanese GP

Quartararo explains slicks-in-wet “challenge” in MotoGP Japanese GP Quartararo explains slicks-in-wet “challenge” in MotoGP Japanese GP

Bezzecchi’s Motegi MotoGP Turn 1 clash stopped Bagnaia ‘flight’

Bezzecchi’s Motegi MotoGP Turn 1 clash stopped Bagnaia ‘flight’

MotoGP
Japanese GP

Bezzecchi’s Motegi MotoGP Turn 1 clash stopped Bagnaia ‘flight’ Bezzecchi’s Motegi MotoGP Turn 1 clash stopped Bagnaia ‘flight’

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

WRC Chile: Five things you may have missed

WRC Chile: Five things you may have missed

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile: Five things you may have missed WRC Chile: Five things you may have missed

Why the FIA’s traffic busting stance may prove tricky for cold Las Vegas

Why the FIA’s traffic busting stance may prove tricky for cold Las Vegas

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why the FIA’s traffic busting stance may prove tricky for cold Las Vegas Why the FIA’s traffic busting stance may prove tricky for cold Las Vegas

Meyer Shank Racing to pause IMSA programme in 2024 but plans comeback

Meyer Shank Racing to pause IMSA programme in 2024 but plans comeback

IMSA IMSA

Meyer Shank Racing to pause IMSA programme in 2024 but plans comeback Meyer Shank Racing to pause IMSA programme in 2024 but plans comeback

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe