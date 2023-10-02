Subscribe
Previous / "I couldn’t see anything" - Why Oliveira lost Motegi MotoGP top-six finish Next / How five metres led to "angry" Zarco being thrown out of Motegi MotoGP result
MotoGP / Japanese GP News

Martin "wouldn't have won" wet Japan MotoGP race "thinking about championship"

Jorge Martin admits he "wouldn't have won" the flag-to-flag Japanese Grand Prix if he was "thinking about the championship" having further closed the gap in the MotoGP title race.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

The Pramac Ducati rider completed his second sprint/grand prix double in three rounds at Motegi last weekend to cut Francesco Bagnaia's championship lead down to three points.

Martin, who also qualified on pole, recovered from an early mistake after emerging from pitlane on his wet bike as the rain intensified as the leading stopper to win by 1.4s when the grand prix was red-flagged on lap 13 of 24.

Chased by Bagnaia in the latter stages of the grand prix, Martin insists his thoughts were not on the championship as he gunned for his third Sunday win of the season.

"I was committed to getting a good result today, when it started to rain I got behind Pecco to understand if he would stop or not [to change bikes]," Martin began.

"We stopped together and I started very fast, I was able to understand the conditions and I was able to get ahead.

"In the end it was very difficult and dangerous to continue."

He added: "I had to try to win. I wasn't going to my limit, because in water if you look for it you fall. I was very focused on winning.

"There is a lot of championship left, but if I had thought about the championship I would not have won, and with the slick tyres I would have held back more.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"But I am enjoying the moment. Today was a day in which I had more to lose than to gain, but I came out winning."

Reigning world champion Bagnaia scored back-to-back second places at Motegi, having cured the braking woes that plagued him in India.

A problem disengaging his pit limiter after his bike swap at the end of the opening lap dropped him down the order, but the factory Ducati rider rallied to get back into runner-up spot.

Bagnaia felt he could have caught Martin had the race run to its 24-lap distance, but agreed with the decision to red flag it when the conditions worsened.

"Yes, I could catch him, because Jorge did some first laps in which he pushed the tyre a lot, while I continued the same strategy as [Marc] Marquez, which was not to force the rear tyre too much," Bagnaia said.

"When it started to rain harder in the last laps, I saw that I was catching up with him.

"Unfortunately, the race ended at that moment, but it's okay, because afterwards it was too difficult [to continue]. We all want safety, so it was the right thing to do."

shares
comments

"I couldn’t see anything" - Why Oliveira lost Motegi MotoGP top-six finish

How five metres led to "angry" Zarco being thrown out of Motegi MotoGP result
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo explains slicks-in-wet “challenge” in MotoGP Japanese GP

Quartararo explains slicks-in-wet “challenge” in MotoGP Japanese GP

MotoGP
Japanese GP

Quartararo explains slicks-in-wet “challenge” in MotoGP Japanese GP Quartararo explains slicks-in-wet “challenge” in MotoGP Japanese GP

Bezzecchi’s Motegi MotoGP Turn 1 clash stopped Bagnaia ‘flight’

Bezzecchi’s Motegi MotoGP Turn 1 clash stopped Bagnaia ‘flight’

MotoGP
Japanese GP

Bezzecchi’s Motegi MotoGP Turn 1 clash stopped Bagnaia ‘flight’ Bezzecchi’s Motegi MotoGP Turn 1 clash stopped Bagnaia ‘flight’

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Jorge Martin More
Jorge Martin
MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins shortened race to narrow Bagnaia's points lead

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins shortened race to narrow Bagnaia's points lead

MotoGP
Japanese GP

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins shortened race to narrow Bagnaia's points lead MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins shortened race to narrow Bagnaia's points lead

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin cuts Bagnaia's points lead with sprint win

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin cuts Bagnaia's points lead with sprint win

MotoGP
Japanese GP

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin cuts Bagnaia's points lead with sprint win MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin cuts Bagnaia's points lead with sprint win

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
French GP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Latest news

WRC Chile: Five things you may have missed

WRC Chile: Five things you may have missed

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile: Five things you may have missed WRC Chile: Five things you may have missed

Why the FIA’s traffic busting stance may prove tricky for cold Las Vegas

Why the FIA’s traffic busting stance may prove tricky for cold Las Vegas

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why the FIA’s traffic busting stance may prove tricky for cold Las Vegas Why the FIA’s traffic busting stance may prove tricky for cold Las Vegas

Meyer Shank Racing to pause IMSA programme in 2024 but plans comeback

Meyer Shank Racing to pause IMSA programme in 2024 but plans comeback

IMSA IMSA

Meyer Shank Racing to pause IMSA programme in 2024 but plans comeback Meyer Shank Racing to pause IMSA programme in 2024 but plans comeback

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe