Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Frustrated Aleix Espargaro “feels like an idiot” after Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Honda: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen MotoGP podium shot

By:

Honda boss Alberto Puig believes Marc Marquez would have fought for the podium in the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix had his heavy FP2 crash not “complicated” his weekend.

Honda: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen MotoGP podium shot

Marquez had a huge highside during second practice at Assen last Friday and hurt his right ankle after a heavy impact with the ground.

The crash was blamed on the Honda’s electronics, with Marquez admitting he was “angry” with how the crash happened and lost confidence in the bike as a result.

But Honda reacted immediately and introduced tweaks to the bike’s electronics which eventually gave Marquez his confidence back.

Wary that Assen would be a tougher challenge for both Marquez and Honda than the Sachsenring where the six-time world champion won, Puig is confident his rider could have fought for the podium again without his FP2 crash.

“Yes, Sachsenring is a track which is very suitable for the Honda and also for Marc Marquez,” Puig said after the Assen race.

“Marc had the chance there and he grabbed it with both hands. In the past Assen has never been an easy track like this, and it has been much tougher for all the Honda HRC riders.

“We clearly understood it wouldn’t be easy before we arrived.

“On Friday, Marc’s crash made the weekend even more complicated.

“Without that crash, I think he would have been fighting for the podium as he wouldn’t have lost the confidence he did.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Team Principal race

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Team Principal race

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez dropped into Q1 at Assen having struggled on Saturday morning and FP3, with a crash in qualifying leaving him 20th on the grid.

However, he leaped up to 12th at the end of the opening lap and went on to finish seventh, with Marquez admitting he ended the race physically better than he anticipated despite the strain the Assen track put on his weak right shoulder.

“We saw a great recovery from Marc at the beginning of the race,” Puig added.

“He started in 20th and he recovered almost ten positions in just a single lap, this was the Marc that we know.

“It shows his effort and the potential that he has, we are really looking forward to seeing him again in Austria after the break when he has recovered even further.”

shares
comments

Related video

Frustrated Aleix Espargaro “feels like an idiot” after Assen MotoGP race

Previous article

Frustrated Aleix Espargaro “feels like an idiot” after Assen MotoGP race
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability

6 h
2
Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

3 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes still planning car and engine upgrades to boost F1 hopes

4 h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

1 d
5
Formula 1

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas

6 h
Latest news
Honda: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen MotoGP podium shot
MGP

Honda: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen MotoGP podium shot

45m
Frustrated Aleix Espargaro “feels like an idiot” after Assen MotoGP race
MGP

Frustrated Aleix Espargaro “feels like an idiot” after Assen MotoGP race

4 h
Tank Slappers Podcast: What next for Maverick Vinales in MotoGP after Yamaha exit?
MGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: What next for Maverick Vinales in MotoGP after Yamaha exit?

5 h
Miller rues “shit nothing crash” in Dutch MotoGP race
MGP

Miller rues “shit nothing crash” in Dutch MotoGP race

6 h
Mir fears current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title
MGP

Mir fears current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title

Jun 28, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Frustrated Aleix Espargaro “feels like an idiot” after Assen MotoGP race Dutch GP
MotoGP

Frustrated Aleix Espargaro “feels like an idiot” after Assen MotoGP race

Miller rues “shit nothing crash” in Dutch MotoGP race Dutch GP
MotoGP

Miller rues “shit nothing crash” in Dutch MotoGP race

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Marc Marquez More
Marc Marquez
Marquez: Assen MotoGP FP2 crash "affected me a lot" Dutch GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Assen MotoGP FP2 crash "affected me a lot"

Marquez feels “lucky to escape” monster Assen MotoGP crash unharmed Dutch GP
MotoGP

Marquez feels “lucky to escape” monster Assen MotoGP crash unharmed

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus
MotoGP

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Repsol Honda Team More
Repsol Honda Team
Marquez “back to our real situation” at Assen after MotoGP Germany win Dutch GP
MotoGP

Marquez “back to our real situation” at Assen after MotoGP Germany win

Marquez "can't think about" continuing German MotoGP win streak German GP
MotoGP

Marquez "can't think about" continuing German MotoGP win streak

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Trending Today

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

Mercedes still planning car and engine upgrades to boost F1 hopes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still planning car and engine upgrades to boost F1 hopes

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

Hyundai boss vows to find answers for “unacceptable” WRC reliability
WRC WRC

Hyundai boss vows to find answers for “unacceptable” WRC reliability

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren in F1, says Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren in F1, says Norris

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Plus

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as ORIOL PUIGDEMONT writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Plus

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021

Latest news

Honda: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen MotoGP podium shot
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen MotoGP podium shot

Frustrated Aleix Espargaro “feels like an idiot” after Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Frustrated Aleix Espargaro “feels like an idiot” after Assen MotoGP race

Tank Slappers Podcast: What next for Maverick Vinales in MotoGP after Yamaha exit?
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: What next for Maverick Vinales in MotoGP after Yamaha exit?

Miller rues “shit nothing crash” in Dutch MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller rues “shit nothing crash” in Dutch MotoGP race

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.