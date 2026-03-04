Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

What is Aprilia's F1-inspired F-duct and how does it work

MotoGP
Thailand GP
What is Aprilia's F1-inspired F-duct and how does it work

Autosport Explains video: How the new F1 cars will challenge the drivers

Formula 1
Autosport Explains video: How the new F1 cars will challenge the drivers

Top 10 F1 team debuts

Feature
Formula 1
Top 10 F1 team debuts

MotoGP admits Qatar GP will be "difficult", no replacement planned

MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP admits Qatar GP will be "difficult", no replacement planned

Inside the strategy system that's won 20 F1 world championships

Formula 1
Inside the strategy system that's won 20 F1 world championships

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

General
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The prospect of Marquez and Acosta as team-mates just got spicier after Thai duel

Feature
MotoGP
Thailand GP
The prospect of Marquez and Acosta as team-mates just got spicier after Thai duel

Autosport Retro video: Top 10 F1 team debuts

Formula 1
Australian GP
Autosport Retro video: Top 10 F1 team debuts
MotoGP Qatar GP

MotoGP admits Qatar GP will be "difficult", no replacement planned

Next month's Qatar MotoGP events looks unlikely to go ahead as planned as Carmelo Ezpeleta weights in on the situation

Rubén Carballo Rosa
Published:
Start action

Photo by: Tech3 Racing

MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta has acknowledged it will be “difficult” to stage the Qatar Grand Prix in April, but stressed that under no circumstances would a replacement circuit be sought.

The conflict in the Middle East has directly impacted plans for several major international sporting events, including the Qatar Grand Prix, which is currently scheduled for 10-12 April.

The World Endurance Championship has already postponed its event at the Losail International Circuit until an unspecified date later in the year, while doubts also remain over Formula 1 races in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in April.

Read Also:

Speaking on Wednesday at an Estrella Galicia event in Madrid, Ezpeleta assessed the options for the fourth round of the 2026 season.

"Is there a possibility of racing at another date? Don't worry. We always have a plan B," he said. "We have to wait - I can’t say right now that we’re not going. We’ve been in talks with Qatar since what happened on Sunday, and we’ll make a decision. It’s difficult for us to go to Qatar on 12 April, but I cannot say that we won’t go.

"Going somewhere else? Certainly not. Fitting it into the calendar later on? We’re very good at making calendars. We’ll know something soon, obviously. We’re waiting to hear from them. There’s still time."

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO de Dorna Sports

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO de Dorna Sports

Foto de: Alexander Trienitz

The Adelaide street race

Another hot topic at the event was the loss of Phillip Island and the introduction of a new circuit in Adelaide.

“It’s a safe race - not a street race. We’re going to a fantastic location, in the middle of a city, but with all the safety features. With all the positives of being in a city centre, so people can come,” he explained.

Ezpeleta naturally regrets the loss of Phillip Island, but also highlighted the safety concerns associated with the Australian venue.

“I hope we won’t have the wind and rain issues anymore. It’s easy now to say Phillip Island is a beautiful circuit - and it is - but safety comes before everything. Suzuka is beautiful too, and because it’s not safe, we don’t go. Safety is the priority,” he underlined.

Ezpeleta reiterated that MotoGP’s strategy is to bring races closer to major population centres.

“MotoGP is moving toward putting on better and better races, whether urban or not. I do believe we’ll increasingly try to hold them closer to cities. Goiania is a permanent circuit in the centre of the city, Buenos Aires as well - that’s the direction,” he said.

That trend opens the door to hosting races in major capitals such as Madrid, which will host a Formula 1 street race this year. However, Ezpeleta dismissed the idea for MotoGP.

“No, in Madrid the safety conditions we require are not in place,” he clarified.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The prospect of Marquez and Acosta as team-mates just got spicier after Thai duel

Top Comments

More from
Rubén Carballo Rosa

Ducati: 2027 MotoGP rules designed to prevent us from "inventing something strange”

MotoGP
MotoGP
Ducati launch
Ducati: 2027 MotoGP rules designed to prevent us from "inventing something strange”

The MotoGP Sepang test race simulations that put Alex Marquez ahead of Bagnaia and Marc Marquez

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
The MotoGP Sepang test race simulations that put Alex Marquez ahead of Bagnaia and Marc Marquez

MotoGP Sepang shakedown test: Schedule, riders and how to follow

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP Sepang shakedown test: Schedule, riders and how to follow

Latest news

What is Aprilia's F1-inspired F-duct and how does it work

MotoGP
Thailand GP
What is Aprilia's F1-inspired F-duct and how does it work

Autosport Explains video: How the new F1 cars will challenge the drivers

Formula 1
Autosport Explains video: How the new F1 cars will challenge the drivers

Top 10 F1 team debuts

Feature
Formula 1
Top 10 F1 team debuts

MotoGP admits Qatar GP will be "difficult", no replacement planned

MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP admits Qatar GP will be "difficult", no replacement planned