Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident Next / Pol Espargaro ruled out of Portugal MotoGP round after horror FP2 crash
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

First issues with new MotoGP weekend format raised by riders

Some MotoGP riders believe the new-for-2023 weekend format may already need tweaking, with concerns raised about practicing later in the day than in previous years.

Lewis Duncan
By:
First issues with new MotoGP weekend format raised by riders

As part of MotoGP’s introduction of sprint races to every grand prix in 2023, the entire weekend format has been adjusted. A key change has been made to Fridays, with both practice sessions now taking place after Moto2 and Moto3. Previously, MotoGP practices were sandwiched between Moto3 and Moto2.

As a result, FP2 now takes place at 3pm local time and runs for an hour instead of 45 minutes.

Following two red flag disruptions in FP2 for the Portuguese Grand Prix, which led to a delay of almost an hour, the session didn’t finish until just before 5pm local time on Friday.

While this isn’t a problem in the Algarve, where temperatures at this time of year stay relatively consistent, several riders raised concerns about riding as late at colder venues during the season.

“I think that maybe I will ask in the safety commission to have the one hour practice in the morning, because there are some tracks like Silverstone or Australia where it’s going to be difficult to make [FP2] that late,” Pramac’s Jorge Martin said on Friday evening.

Honda’s Joan Mir made the same point, adding: “I said that after this weekend I could judge the change in the format.

“What happened today is a good example to understand what can happen, that something can happen with red flags and we finish at five o’clock.

“Maybe it’s something to think about that we don’t need a one-hour practice, because here in Portimao the temperature is more or less okay.

“But what happens at Le Mans at five o’clock? So, we have to think about that to try to improve this new format.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team,

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team,

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro – whose brother Pol suffered a violent crash in FP2 and was hospitalised with numerous injuries – noted the importance placed on Friday’s sessions in securing a place in Q2 in qualifying means will lead to more heavily disrupted practices.

“We have to see if we can improve something,” Espargaro said.

“This is Portimao, its 25 degrees, everything is okay. What do we do at five o’clock in Germany or in Assen?

“Red flag all the time, yellow flag every lap? This is what’s going to happen because practice two is like a qualifying session – even more than qualifying is.

“Tomorrow in qualifying, starting P4 or P7 is not the same. Today finishing in P7 or P11 is a huge difference.

“So, we know the session that we’re going to risk more is practice two. At five in the afternoon in some countries where it’s cold, it’s not the best idea.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont and German Garcia Casanova

shares
comments

MotoGP riders critical of Portugal track safety after Espargaro incident

Pol Espargaro ruled out of Portugal MotoGP round after horror FP2 crash
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix

Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix Marquez: MotoGP sprint race risk “more or less the same” as normal grand prix

Bastianini out of Portugal and Argentina MotoGP rounds with injury

Bastianini out of Portugal and Argentina MotoGP rounds with injury

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Bastianini out of Portugal and Argentina MotoGP rounds with injury Bastianini out of Portugal and Argentina MotoGP rounds with injury

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid leading Sao Paulo E-Prix "quite dangerous"

Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid leading Sao Paulo E-Prix "quite dangerous"

FE Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid leading Sao Paulo E-Prix "quite dangerous" Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid leading Sao Paulo E-Prix "quite dangerous"

Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race

Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race

Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash

Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash

FE Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash

Tech3 won't replace injured Espargaro for next two MotoGP rounds

Tech3 won't replace injured Espargaro for next two MotoGP rounds

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Tech3 won't replace injured Espargaro for next two MotoGP rounds Tech3 won't replace injured Espargaro for next two MotoGP rounds

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.