All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Dutch GP

Espargaro ruled out of Dutch MotoGP race after high-speed crash

Espargaro unable to take any further part in Assen weekend after Aprilia rider's sprint race crash

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team crash

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro will sit out Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix following a high-speed crash on the final lap of the sprint race, his Aprilia MotoGP team has announced.

Espargaro’s participation in the Assen contest had been in doubt since he fell off his bike at Turn 15 and had to be taken to the hospital for check-ups.

The Spaniard’s condition for the race was initially expected to be evaluated in the warm-up, but before the session officially began Aprilia revealed that he will in fact not take part in any action on Sunday.

“Dear Media, just to inform you that Aleix Espargaro will not race today, even in the warm up session, in order to speed up the recovery. Thank you,” read a short statement from the Noale marque.

 

In his absence, the factory Aprilia team will be represented by team-mate Maverick Vinales and wildcard test rider Lorenzo Savadori, plus Trackhouse satellite duo Miguel Oliviera and Raul Fernandez.

A CT scan during Saturday’s visit to the hospital had revealed that Espargaro suffered a simple fracture at the metacarpal 5 on his right hand.
The 34-year-old was visibly shaken when he lost control of his Aprilia RS-GP on the final lap of the sprint while fighting for fifth place.
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team crash

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It was his second major crash of the weekend, having already suffered a nasty highside going into the final chicane in second practice on Friday.
He was still able to progress directly into Q2 and qualify fifth for both the sprint and the main grand prix, two places behind team-mate Maverick Vinales.
With Martin having been handed a grid penalty for impeding Raul Fernandez in qualifying, he would have lined up fourth for the grand prix had he been able to take the start.
But with Espargaro now focusing on his recovery, Martin will move back up to fifth, while Team VR46’s Fabio di Giannatonio will complete the second row on the grid.
Aprilia has looked solid in the Assen weekend so far, with Vinales occupying the final spot on the podium in the sprint behind runaway race winner Francesco Bagnaia and second-placed Pramac rider Jorge Martin.
Oliveira missed out on a points finish in 12th, while Fernandez ended up 17th and Savadori crashed out with eight laps to run.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Martin hit with grid penalty for MotoGP Dutch GP after qualifying incident
Next article Postponed Kazakhstan GP set to be axed, replaced by second Qatar MotoGP race

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Martin: "Strange" to talk to Ducati boss Dall'Igna after MotoGP split

Martin: "Strange" to talk to Ducati boss Dall'Igna after MotoGP split

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Martin: "Strange" to talk to Ducati boss Dall'Igna after MotoGP split
Martin: Ducati has offered full support in MotoGP despite Aprilia deal

Martin: Ducati has offered full support in MotoGP despite Aprilia deal

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Martin: Ducati has offered full support in MotoGP despite Aprilia deal
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Plus
Plus
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Aleix Espargaro
More from
Aleix Espargaro
Espargaro set to become Honda MotoGP test rider

Espargaro set to become Honda MotoGP test rider

MotoGP
Italian GP
Espargaro set to become Honda MotoGP test rider
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro takes home pole, Marquez only 14th

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro takes home pole, Marquez only 14th

MotoGP
Catalan GP
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro takes home pole, Marquez only 14th
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

Latest news

Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record

Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record

FE Formula E
Portland ePrix II
Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record
Rovanpera yet to realise enormity of super-sub WRC Poland victory

Rovanpera yet to realise enormity of super-sub WRC Poland victory

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
Rovanpera yet to realise enormity of super-sub WRC Poland victory
Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP

Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP
Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms

Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe