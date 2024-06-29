All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
MotoGP Dutch GP

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia takes dominant sprint win, Marquez crashes

Francesco Bagnaia remains untouchable at Assen with Dutch MotoGP sprint victory to chip into Jorge Martin’s championship lead

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia dominated the Dutch Grand Prix sprint to narrow Jorge Martin’s points lead in the standings, as Marc Marquez crashed out.

Having topped both practice sessions on a Friday for the first time in his MotoGP career and taken pole with a lap record, Bagnaia led from start to finish in the 13-lap Assen sprint.

The factory Ducati rider seized the holeshot off the line and resisted the early attentions of Pramac counterpart Martin before streaking clear by over two seconds at the chequered flag.

Bagnaia has closed down Martin’s championship lead to 15 points ahead of Sunday’s grand prix at Assen.

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales completed the podium, while championship contender Marc Marquez crashed out of the podium battle on lap two and is now 44 points adrift in the standings.

Bagnaia led Martin, Alex Marquez, Vinales and Marc Marquez off the line on the opening lap of 13 in the sprint.

A mistake for Martin at Turn 8 on the first lap gave Bagnaia crucial metres to preserve his lead through to the end of the tour.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin held onto second to start lap two, while Marc Marquez’s race ended at Turn 3 when he appeared to clip the inside kerb with his right knee and crashed out.

Into the final chicane at the end of lap two, Vinales launched his factory Aprilia up the inside of the remaining Gresini Ducati of Alex Marquez to snatch third and quickly pulled away.

By the start of lap five, Bagnaia was half a second clear of Martin and brought that gap up to over a second three tours later.

The Ducati rider continued to extend this advantage, though had some jeopardy to contend with when he was handed a warning for exceeding track limits.

However, he would keep things clean through to the chequered flag to register back-to-back sprint wins.

Martin ended up 2.355s behind Bagnaia on his Pramac-run Ducati, while Vinales was 1.7s adrift in third.

Enea Bastianini rallied from 11th on the grid to take fourth on the sister factory team Ducati, while Fabio Di Giannantonio completed the top five for VR46 ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo was promoted to seventh at the chequered flag after Alex Marquez was hit with a three-second time penalty for failing to serve a long lap for repeatedly exceeding track limits.

This dropped the Gresini rider one spot to eighth, while the final sprint race point went to Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli.

Pedro Acosta struggled to 10th on his Tech3 GasGas, while last year’s Assen sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi (VR46) could do no more than 11th.

Top Honda honours went to Joan Mir in 14th, 21.791s off the leader, while team-mate Luca Marini retired on lap five after his RC213V expired coming out of the last corner.

Aleix Espargaro crashed out on the last lap in a fast accident at Turn 15 while fighting for fifth, marking his second fall of the weekend after a nasty spill on Friday.

Aprilia wildcard Lorenzo Savadori also crashed out of the race.

MotoGP Dutch GP - Sprint race results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 13

-

       12
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 13

+2.355

2.355

 2.355     9
3 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 13

+4.103

4.103

 1.748     7
4 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 13

+6.377

6.377

 2.274     6
5 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 13

+8.869

8.869

 2.492     5
6 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 13

+9.727

9.727

 0.858     4
7 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 13

+10.828

10.828

 1.101     3
8 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 13

+13.196

13.196

 2.368     2
9 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 13

+13.560

13.560

 0.364     1
10 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 13

+15.972

15.972

 2.412      
11 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 13

+16.036

16.036

 0.064      
12 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 13

+16.082

16.082

 0.046      
13 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 13

+18.739

18.739

 2.657      
14 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 13

+21.791

21.791

 3.052      
15 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 13

+22.450

22.450

 0.659      
16 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 13

+23.690

23.690

 1.240      
17 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 13

+24.430

24.430

 0.740      
18 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 13

+29.568

29.568

 5.138      
19 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 13

+1.230

1.230

        
dnf Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 12

1 lap

     Accident  
dnf Italy L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team 32 Aprilia 4

9 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 4

9 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 1

12 laps

     Retirement  
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia smashes lap record to take pole, Marquez crashes
Next article Marquez explains Assen MotoGP sprint crash he ‘should have avoided’

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Martin hit with grid penalty for MotoGP Dutch GP after qualifying incident

Martin hit with grid penalty for MotoGP Dutch GP after qualifying incident

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Martin hit with grid penalty for MotoGP Dutch GP after qualifying incident
Marquez explains Assen MotoGP sprint crash he ‘should have avoided’

Marquez explains Assen MotoGP sprint crash he ‘should have avoided’

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Marquez explains Assen MotoGP sprint crash he ‘should have avoided’
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Francesco Bagnaia
More from
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia smashes lap record to take pole, Marquez crashes

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia smashes lap record to take pole, Marquez crashes

MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia smashes lap record to take pole, Marquez crashes
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia breaks lap record to top second practice

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia breaks lap record to top second practice

MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia breaks lap record to top second practice
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Japanese GP
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Ducati Team
More from
Ducati Team
The full circle moment in Marquez's 2025 MotoGP future news

The full circle moment in Marquez's 2025 MotoGP future news

MotoGP
Dutch GP
The full circle moment in Marquez's 2025 MotoGP future news
Why letting Marquez walk away would have been Ducati's greatest MotoGP blunder

Why letting Marquez walk away would have been Ducati's greatest MotoGP blunder

MotoGP
Why letting Marquez walk away would have been Ducati's greatest MotoGP blunder
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Aragon GP
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Latest news

WRC Poland: Rovanpera on course for memorable win, tyre issue costs Evans

WRC Poland: Rovanpera on course for memorable win, tyre issue costs Evans

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
WRC Poland: Rovanpera on course for memorable win, tyre issue costs Evans
FIA assessing Tsunoda F1 outburst over potential ableist slur

FIA assessing Tsunoda F1 outburst over potential ableist slur

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
FIA assessing Tsunoda F1 outburst over potential ableist slur
F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Martin hit with grid penalty for MotoGP Dutch GP after qualifying incident

Martin hit with grid penalty for MotoGP Dutch GP after qualifying incident

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
Martin hit with grid penalty for MotoGP Dutch GP after qualifying incident

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe