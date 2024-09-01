All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Aragon GP

Emotional Marquez dedicates Aragon MotoGP win to his closest circle

Marquez was left emotional after returning to winning ways in Aragon as he put behind the lowest phase of his life

Ben Hunt
Ben Hunt
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez declared his first thoughts were to those who helped him through his darkest days when he considered quitting MotoGP after scoring a sensational victory in Aragon.

Gresini Ducati rider Marquez, who also won Saturday's sprint race from pole, celebrated his first Grand Prix win since Misano in 2021, over 1,000 days ago, by pulling a strongman pose as he took the chequered flag. 

It was apt given the nature of his remarkable comeback from a career-threatening injury sustained at the 2020 Spanish GP that left him contemplating his future in motorcycle racing.

He's since undergone four operations on his right arm, which has seen it cut open and turned 30 degrees to increase mobility. 

There have also been a number of high-speed accidents since then, including a spectacular high-side in Indonesia in 2022, while he suffered a detached retina and diplopia double-vision.

The decline in Honda's competitiveness prompted Marquez to end his contract a year early, before joining the satellite Gresini team to run a year-old bike.

The gamble to rebuild his racing career, which has already secured him a factory Ducati contract for next year, was rewarded with an emotional win in Aragon in front of his family.

After taking the chequered flag, he said: "My first thoughts was all the people who have helped me during these very hard moments because I'm alone there on the racetrack, but behind me is a very nice team.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"Some very nice people, a very nice family, very nice girlfriend, a brother, and all these people that are helping me day by day.

"One year ago, I was just thinking about [whether to] stop my career or continue. Someday I will retire.

"But when I will retire, I will not have any question mark about my possibilities.

"I will try everything to be longer and longer and longer in my career and to be competitive. And the Gresini team gave me this opportunity and I tried to enjoy it.

"I tried to to use this opportunity like a rookie rider, like trying to work more than than ever.

"And I'm super happy after that long four years to come back at the top of the podium."

Marquez was in a class of one all weekend, and admitted the hardest part was maintaining his focus for the duration of the race. 

He added: "It was super long. The first time I checked the laps was between 14 or 12 and I still had a lot of the race to go.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"But it was super, super difficult to keep the concentration. That was the most difficult part, because I was riding super good.

"In the middle of the race, even my head start to [think about being] around the podium but just I try, I try to push there to keep again the concentration.

"When I crossed the finish line, it was amazing feeling."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez ends win drought, Bagnaia in scary crash
Next article Bagnaia furious with Alex Marquez: "He didn't stop accelerating until he threw me off"

Top Comments

Ben Hunt
More from
Ben Hunt
Bottas leading race for second Sauber F1 seat

Bottas leading race for second Sauber F1 seat

Formula 1
Italian GP
Bottas leading race for second Sauber F1 seat
Ben Hunt: Is it time McLaren asks Piastri to help back Norris's bid for title glory?

Ben Hunt: Is it time McLaren asks Piastri to help back Norris's bid for title glory?

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Ben Hunt: Is it time McLaren asks Piastri to help back Norris's bid for title glory?
Horner: No need for Red Bull to panic despite "issue"

Horner: No need for Red Bull to panic despite "issue"

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Horner: No need for Red Bull to panic despite "issue"
Marc Marquez
More from
Marc Marquez
Why Marc Marquez's Aragon win has more implications than people might think

Why Marc Marquez's Aragon win has more implications than people might think

MotoGP
Aragon GP
Why Marc Marquez's Aragon win has more implications than people might think
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez ends win drought, Bagnaia in scary crash

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez ends win drought, Bagnaia in scary crash

MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez ends win drought, Bagnaia in scary crash
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Gresini Racing
More from
Gresini Racing
First Ducati MotoGP victory inching closer for rapid Marquez in Aragon

First Ducati MotoGP victory inching closer for rapid Marquez in Aragon

MotoGP
Aragon GP
First Ducati MotoGP victory inching closer for rapid Marquez in Aragon
Gresini Ducati completes 2025 MotoGP line-up with Aldeguer

Gresini Ducati completes 2025 MotoGP line-up with Aldeguer

MotoGP
Aragon GP
Gresini Ducati completes 2025 MotoGP line-up with Aldeguer
Marquez explains cause of disastrous start in Austria MotoGP race

Marquez explains cause of disastrous start in Austria MotoGP race

MotoGP
Austrian GP
Marquez explains cause of disastrous start in Austria MotoGP race

Latest news

F3 champion Fornaroli signs with Invicta for 2025 F2 graduation

F3 champion Fornaroli signs with Invicta for 2025 F2 graduation

F2 FIA F2
Monza
F3 champion Fornaroli signs with Invicta for 2025 F2 graduation
Russell: Perez defence at the "very limit" after avoiding airborne crash

Russell: Perez defence at the "very limit" after avoiding airborne crash

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Russell: Perez defence at the "very limit" after avoiding airborne crash
How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils

How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils

Plus
Plus
WEC WEC
COTA
How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils
Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue

Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe