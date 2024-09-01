MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez ends win drought, Bagnaia in scary crash
A landmark win for Marc Marquez in Aragon, but his younger brother was involved in a crash that caused Francesco Bagnaia's retirement
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez put in a dominant performance to win the Aragon Grand Prix on Sunday, ending a 1043-day victory drought.
The Gresini Ducati rider led from start to finish once more, having already taken pole position and won the sprint at Motorland Aragon in one of the most one-sided performances seen from any rider during 2024.
The Catalan was unchallenged in his flight to a 60th victory in the premier class and his first since standing on top of the rostrum as a Honda rider at the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
It was an emotional win for the Spanish rider who danced in front of the packed grandstands in celebration after such an incredible weekend, marking an astonishing comeback.
Marquez has battled back from double-vision, four arm operations and a number of crashes - including a highside in Indonesia in 2022.
He said: "What was amazing race to win in front of these amazing, amazing fans.
"Today was a super difficult race, especially because when you have the pace, then with the gap, it was difficult to focus on the on the riding, especially the last laps, but I was able to manage the gap.
"I had something more there on the pocket, just in case, as we saw in the middle of the race. But yeah, happy."
Jorge Martin was a distant second for the second time this weekend. The Spaniard was almost five seconds behind his countryman but was clearly 'best of the rest'.
Martin now has a 23-point cushion after world champion Francesco Bagnaia collided with the other Gresini of Alex Marquez while trying to seize third place with six laps remaining.
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
At the start, Bagnaia suffered wheelspin again on the grid and the dirtier side of the MotorLand asphalt. The surface had been cleaned on Saturday evening but more thunderstorms and rain created wet and slick conditions on Sunday morning.
Thankfully, sunshine and high temperatures ensured the race was dry, but the asphalt was still greasy off line. After dropping places at the start to drop to seventh, he moved up to fourth and closed a two second gap to the back of Alex Marquez, who misjudged his braking into Turn 12 and Bagnaia swooped for the gap.
The factory Ducati rider was ahead as they flicked into Turn 13 and made contact, sending both riders into the gravel.
Bagnaia required a check in the medical centre but was later given the all-clear. It was the defending world champion's second DNF of the season and ended a run of eight consecutive podiums.
Pedro Acosta, starting from second on the grid, took third place and his first trophy since the Americas Grand Prix in April. The Tech3 rookie was narrowly ahead of factory KTM rider Brad Binder in fourth, as Enea Bastianini rode to fifth in front of three other riders on Ducati machinery: Franco Morbidelli (Pramac), Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi (both VR46).
Alex Rins' ninth position was the Spaniard's highest classification of 2024 on the Yamaha M1 and he was only half a second ahead of KTM's Jack Miller, but the latter remains under investigation for a possible breach of tyre pressure rules.
Aleix Espargaro was the first Aprilia rider home in 11th while team-mate Maverick Vinales lacked any feeling or grip whatsoever in a repeat of his malaise from the Saturday sprint. He retired after five laps.
Takaaki Nakagami's 12th was another season best: the Japanese also the first Honda rider past the flag in Aragon.
Fabio Quartararo had another miserable race and crashed his Yamaha M1 for the second time in three days and by losing control into Turn 5 - the same site as his accident on Friday.
MotoGP Aragon GP - Race results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|M. Marquez Gresini Racing
|93
|Ducati
|23
|
41'47.082
|167.6
|25
|2
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|23
|
+4.789
41'51.871
|4.789
|167.3
|20
|3
|P. Acosta Tech 3
|31
|KTM
|23
|
+14.904
42'01.986
|10.115
|166.6
|16
|4
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|23
|
+16.459
42'03.541
|1.555
|166.5
|13
|5
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|23
|
+18.776
42'05.858
|2.317
|166.4
|11
|6
|F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing
|21
|Ducati
|23
|
+20.549
42'07.631
|1.773
|166.3
|10
|7
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|23
|
+21.159
42'08.241
|0.610
|166.2
|9
|8
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|23
|
+24.759
42'11.841
|3.600
|166.0
|8
|9
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|23
|
+39.420
42'26.502
|14.661
|165.0
|7
|10
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|23
|
+39.966
42'27.048
|0.546
|165.0
|6
|11
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|23
|
+40.602
42'27.684
|0.636
|165.0
|5
|12
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|23
|
+41.782
42'28.864
|1.180
|164.9
|4
|13
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|23
|
+42.083
42'29.165
|0.301
|164.9
|3
|14
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|23
|
+43.264
42'30.346
|1.181
|164.8
|2
|15
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|23
|
+49.735
42'36.817
|6.471
|164.4
|1
|16
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|23
|
+57.322
42'44.404
|7.587
|163.9
|17
|L. Marini Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Honda
|23
|
+1'52.386
43'39.468
|55.064
|160.4
|dnf
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|17
|
+6 Laps
31'00.670
|6 Laps
|166.9
|Accident
|dnf
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|17
|
+6 Laps
31'00.821
|0.151
|166.9
|Accident
|dnf
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|10
|
+13 Laps
18'58.621
|7 Laps
|160.5
|Retirement
|dnf
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|5
|
+18 Laps
9'18.385
|5 Laps
|163.6
|Accident
|dnf
|M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team
|88
|Aprilia
|0
|
23 laps
|Accident
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Emotional Marquez dedicates Aragon MotoGP win to his closest circle
MotoGP Aragon GP: Dominant Marquez ends win drought in sprint, Bagnaia struggles
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Latest news
Bagnaia furious with Alex Marquez: "He didn't stop accelerating until he threw me off"
Norris: Piastri's Monza F1 pass "way too close for comfort"
McLaren wants 'Papaya Rules' review on Piastri/Norris lap-one move
Gasly wants "unfair" Magnussen race ban reversed
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments