Race report
MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP Aragon GP: Dominant Marquez ends win drought in sprint, Bagnaia struggles

Marc Marquez takes first Ducati victory in the Aragon Grand Prix sprint, as disastrous outing for world champion Francesco Bagnaia hands sprint runner-up Jorge Martin the points lead

Adam Wheeler
Adam Wheeler
Upd:
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez won his first MotoGP race in 1,042 days - and took his first ever victory in a sprint race - with a comfortable display in the Aragon GP.

The 31-year-old Catalan, who has topped every single session at the MotorLand Circuit so far, converted from pole position and controlled the 11-lap race from the opening corners on his year-old Gresini Ducati.

It was the former Honda rider's first chequered flag since his last Grand Prix victory when riding for Honda at Misano in 2021.

Marquez, who is also the ninth different rider to triumph on a Saturday since the introduction of the format in 2023, said: "I feel super good. It was a very good weekend until now, but the race always is the race and you cannot do any mistakes.

"I started a little bit stiff on the front lap, but then we started to ride in a better way and we controlled the race but of course, the most important day is tomorrow.

"Today we celebrate, because it's a sprint race, but it's really important for us - the first victory in the sprint and I am, looking forward for tomorrow, in front of these amazing people."

Jorge Martin rode to a solitary second place on his Pramac Ducati with Pedro Acosta (Tech3 KTM) another 3.7 seconds adrift completing an all-Spanish podium.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin's comfortable runner-up slot allowed him to leapfrog main title rival and world champion Francesco Bagnaia in the standings and convert a five-point deficit to a three-point advantage.

The factory Ducati rider suffered wheelspin from third on the grid and clearly had a grip issue throughout the race as he plummeted back to ninth and the last points-scoring berth.

Alex Marquez rode to fourth for what was a solid day of results for the Gresini team, while Miguel Oliveira's fifth-place finish on the Trackhouse Racing Aprilia was the Portuguese's second-highest sprint result of the campaign.

Brad Binder (KTM) was one of the flock of riders that profited from Bagnaia's issues and took sixth ahead of a resurgent Enea Bastianini, who sailed from 14th on the grid to seventh after a poor Q1 outing this morning as the first factory Ducati home.

He was trailed by lead Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo, who finished eighth.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro was a victim of the slick grid tarmac and his poor launch was compounded further when he fell approaching Turn 1 after touching the rear wheel of Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Other fallers were Honda's principal hope, Johann Zarco, and Pramac Ducati's Franco Morbidelli.

MotoGP Aragon GP - Sprint race results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 11

19'50.034

   168.9   12
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 11

+2.961

19'52.995

 2.961 168.5   9
3 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 11

+6.694

19'56.728

 3.733 167.9   7
4 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 11

+9.950

19'59.984

 3.256 167.5   6
5 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 11

+11.749

20'01.783

 1.799 167.2   5
6 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 11

+14.144

20'04.178

 2.395 166.9   4
7 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 11

+14.291

20'04.325

 0.147 166.9   3
8 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 11

+18.836

20'08.870

 4.545 166.3   2
9 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 11

+20.298

20'10.332

 1.462 166.1   1
10 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 11

+20.448

20'10.482

 0.150 166.0    
11 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 11

+20.678

20'10.712

 0.230 166.0    
12 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 11

+21.429

20'11.463

 0.751 165.9    
13 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 11

+22.110

20'12.144

 0.681 165.8    
14 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 11

+22.440

20'12.474

 0.330 165.8    
15 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 11

+23.468

20'13.502

 1.028 165.6    
16 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 11

+26.822

20'16.856

 3.354 165.2    
17 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 11

+26.910

20'16.944

 0.088 165.2    
18 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 11

+31.147

20'21.181

 4.237 164.6    
19 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 11

+37.642

20'27.676

 6.495 163.7    
dnf Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 4

+7 Laps

13'50.672

 7 Laps 88.0 Retirement  
dnf France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 1

+10 Laps

4'32.732

 3 Laps 67.0 Retirement  
dnf Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 0

11 laps

     Accident  
