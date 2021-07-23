Tickets Subscribe
Zarco "can't rest" even if MotoGP 2021 "better than expected"
MotoGP News

Ducati “needs to make a step” to fight for 2021 MotoGP title

By:

Ducati “needs to make a step” with its 2021 MotoGP bike in order to fight for this year’s world championship, according to Francesco Bagnaia.

Ducati "needs to make a step" to fight for 2021 MotoGP title

Ducati currently sits second in the manufacturers’ table, 17 points behind Yamaha, while three of its riders – Pramac’s Johann Zarco and factory team pair Bagnaia and Jack Miller – occupy three of the top four spots in the riders’ title battle.

Zarco is Quartararo’s nearest rival heading into the summer break, though is some 34 points adrift, while Bagnaia is third in the standings but with a gulf of 47 points to the Yamaha rider.

Bagnaia made a storming start to 2021, scoring podiums in three of the first four races, but crashed while leading at Mugello and was outside of the top four at Barcelona, Sachsenring and Assen.

The Italian’s form, however, is a marked improvement over his first two seasons, with his current haul of 109 points greater than his combined total from tough 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This point leaves him satisfied about the first nine races of his 2021 season, but concedes any hopes of fighting for the title rely on Ducati making a step forward with its bike in the second half of the year.

“Yeah, I’m happy just for that reason,” Bagnaia said reflecting on his season so far.

“But we need to make a step because if we want to fight for the title, or to have a chance to fight for the title we need to improve.

“I have to improve as a rider and the bike has to improve like the best bikes.

“So, we will have a lot of work to do.

“I will work a lot over the summer break to be prepared, to be more ready in Austria and I would like to speak a lot with the team to find something to help us, because at the moment Fabio and the Yamaha are a step ahead of us.”

Last week team-mate Miller told Autosport/Motorsport.com at a track day at Barcelona that he felt his double race-winning form in 2021 and Bagnaia’s consistency has done enough to vindicate Ducati’s decision to promote both of them to the factory squad this season.

Zarco “can’t rest” even if MotoGP 2021 “better than expected”

Zarco “can’t rest” even if MotoGP 2021 “better than expected”
Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Autosport, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Plus

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as ORIOL PUIGDEMONT writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Plus

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021

