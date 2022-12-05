Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / KTM admits it "pushed too many great Moto2 riders to MotoGP too quickly"
MotoGP News

Darryn Binder “was a victim” of RNF’s Yamaha MotoGP split for 2023

RNF Racing boss Razlan Razali says Moto2-bound Darryn Binder “was a victim” of the team’s split with Yamaha for the 2023 MotoGP season.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Darryn Binder “was a victim” of RNF’s Yamaha MotoGP split for 2023

The younger of the Binder brothers was promoted straight from Moto3 to MotoGP for 2022 with the new RNF Yamaha satellite team, with the South African bringing backing with him.

RNF – formerly Petronas SRT – elected to split with Yamaha for 2023 having been unable to secure a longer-term deal with the Japanese marque, and will become Aprilia’s first satellite squad next year.

Binder, who was 24th out of the 26 riders to have scored in 2022 with 12 points on his year-old M1, was seen as a “gamble” by RNF but one it hoped to develop into a second year.

However, in an exclusive interview with Autosport, Razali claims Binder lost out on a seat for 2023 over Raul Fernandez and five-time race winner Miguel Oliveira because he was contracted directly with Yamaha.

“Darryn’s promotion to MotoGP was a gamble, a risk for both us and him,” Razali said.

“But the plan was a long-term programme. It’s not for him to come this year and become Fabio [Quartararo] – nowhere close, that’s impossible.

“But we thought he had what it takes. And to some extent he did show he had the ability to ride the MotoGP bike, but he was still learning.

“But you can’t do much in one year, so the plan was to continue with Yamaha for multiple years and to continue with him.

“Unfortunately, he was contracted with Yamaha.

“If he was contracted with us and we switched to Aprilia, we would have honoured that agreement.

Darryn Binder, RNF MotoGP Racing

Darryn Binder, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But unfortunately, the situation with Yamaha did not continue and he is a victim in that sense.

“But what he has done is really good, but again what can you expect from him after coming up from Moto3?”

Razali says Binder didn’t get any “real development” on his 2021-spec Yamaha, but believes “for a rookie it [the bike] was good enough”.

Read Also:

RNF endured a turbulent 2022 in its first year as a new entity, with Andrea Dovizioso retiring after the San Marino GP, while title sponsor WithU elected to quit for 2023.

However, RNF has secured title backing from crypto company CryptoDATA, which sponsored this year’s Austrian Grand Prix.

shares
comments
KTM admits it "pushed too many great Moto2 riders to MotoGP too quickly"
Previous article

KTM admits it "pushed too many great Moto2 riders to MotoGP too quickly"
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Gardner “glad I don’t need to get on” KTM MotoGP bike again
MotoGP

Gardner “glad I don’t need to get on” KTM MotoGP bike again

Valencia MotoGP finale “worst day of my career” – Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP

Valencia MotoGP finale “worst day of my career” – Aleix Espargaro

Why a MotoGP legend needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Plus
MotoGP

Why a MotoGP legend needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

Latest news

Castroneves still working on Daytona 500 NASCAR opportunity
NASCAR NASCAR

Castroneves still working on Daytona 500 NASCAR opportunity

Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves says he hasn’t given up on his dream of racing in NASCAR’s Daytona 500 – but is still waiting to hear if he’ll get a shot next year.

Newgarden, McLaughlin to make IMSA debuts in Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Newgarden, McLaughlin to make IMSA debuts in Daytona 24 Hours

Team Penske IndyCar drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin will make their IMSA SportsCar Championship debuts in the Daytona 24 Hours next month with LMP2 squad Tower Motorsports.

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022 Plus
WRC WRC

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022

The World Rally Championship welcomed in a new hybrid era in 2022, presenting an unknown challenge to the planet's top rally aces. New records were broken, as Toyota's leading charge became the youngest-ever title-winner, while familiar returning faces mixed it up with the new generation. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers from the year

Ferrari says theories on tyre deg in F1 2022 were a 'misconception'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari says theories on tyre deg in F1 2022 were a 'misconception'

Ferrari thinks that theories its tyre degradation got worse over the Formula 1 season were a ‘misconception’.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022 Plus

Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo? Plus

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo had a 91-point lead over rival Francesco Bagnaia after the German Grand Prix, a seemingly impregnable gap to overcome in the remaining 10 races. But as the Frenchman struggled for pace with his Yamaha, Bagnaia stormed back into contention and swept to Ducati's first riders' title since 2007

MotoGP
Nov 25, 2022
Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests Plus

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests

After a run on Honda's 2023 prototype MotoGP bike, six-time champion Marc Marquez made his pessimism clear with his initial reaction. But the Japanese marque has made leadership changes behind closed doors - and a more representative bike promised for the Malaysia test in February could placate Marquez

MotoGP
Nov 23, 2022
Why the new MotoGP world champion has a stronger character than it seems Plus

Why the new MotoGP world champion has a stronger character than it seems

While new MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia might not be the loudest rider on the grid, his calm exterior belies a steely backbone. His part in turning around Ducati's fortunes at the start of the year, when displeased with a new engine concept, shows the strength of his character

MotoGP
Nov 16, 2022
Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough Plus

Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough

OPINION: Despite the superiority exhibited by the Ducati in 2022, the context in which Francesco Bagnaia became MotoGP world champion means that both the rider and the Italian marque merit the same recognition that the brand and Casey Stoner received after their 2007 title

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2022
Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending Plus

Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending

OPINION: MotoGP’s fifth last round showdown of the modern era delivered a tense finale despite the predictable outcome, as Francesco Bagnaia ended 15 years of pain for Ducati. But as emotions ran high for the Italian marque, a final victory for a departing Japanese rival tinged the campaign’s conclusion with sadness

MotoGP
Nov 7, 2022
Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Plus

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia

MotoGP
Nov 1, 2022
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Plus

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Yamaha's decision to dispense pre-season with the 2022 engine it had intended to use due to lack of reliability, the promises of improvement to Fabio Quartararo and the advance with which the rider market moves leaves the Japanese brand with less than six months to prevent the Frenchman from starting to look for a way out

MotoGP
Oct 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.