Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marquez: Arm recovery still "too slow" in MotoGP 2021
MotoGP / Misano GP News

Darryn Binder on his “no-brainer” Moto3 to MotoGP jump

By:

Darryn Binder admits he didn’t expect his MotoGP debut in 2022 would come straight from Moto3, but says signing for Yamaha and RNF Racing was a “no-brainer”.

Darryn Binder on his “no-brainer” Moto3 to MotoGP jump

On Thursday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Misano, Yamaha announced it had agreed a deal with RNF Racing – which is rebranding from Petronas SRT in 2022 – for it to continue being its satellite team in MotoGP next year.

At the same time Yamaha also announced it had agreed a deal with SRT Moto3 rider Binder to step up to the premier class with RNF Racing in 2022, with an option to extend into 2023.

Binder has ridden in Moto3 since 2015, but currently only has one win to his name and has come nowhere near a title tilt, leading many to question the decision to promote him straight to MotoGP.

This is in stark contrast to the last rider to come straight from Moto3 to MotoGP, Jack Miller in 2015, who had won six races in 2014 and missed the title by just two points.

Despite this, Binder – younger brother of double MotoGP race winner Brad Binder – says the opportunity to join RNF in 2022 was one he couldn’t turn down, but appreciates the task ahead of him is a difficult one.

“It feels unreal today, I feel like I’m in a different world right now,” Binder said of his MotoGP promotion.

“It’s a childhood dream to ride in MotoGP, not everybody gets this opportunity and I definitely never expected to come from Moto3.

“So, I’m super excited, it’s a huge step forward, so it’s going to be a really big learning curve for me.

“But I’m super excited, I’m ready to work as hard as I can and it all starts at the end of the year when I get the first ride on the M1.”

Darryn Binder, Andrea Dovizioso, RNF Racing, Razlan Razali, founder and team principal, RNF Racing, Matteo Ballarin, president of Europe Energy Group

Darryn Binder, Andrea Dovizioso, RNF Racing, Razlan Razali, founder and team principal, RNF Racing, Matteo Ballarin, president of Europe Energy Group

Photo by: RNF Racing

He added: “It’s definitely an opportunity that you just can’t turn down, it’s a no-brainer for me.

“It’s definitely going to be a big step. I’ll definitely be asking my brother a lot of questions and I’m going to be trying to follow in his footsteps very closely over the holiday to train and try and get ready for the bigger bike.

Read Also:

“But from my side I definitely feel like I’ve been in Moto3 for way too long, I’m quite big, so I feel like my size should suit the bigger bike a bit better.

“It’s going to be a huge learning curve, but I’m up for the hard work and I’ll do my best to just try and get stronger and stronger.”

shares
comments

Related video

Marquez: Arm recovery still "too slow" in MotoGP 2021

Previous article

Marquez: Arm recovery still "too slow" in MotoGP 2021

Load comments
More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: Arm recovery still "too slow" in MotoGP 2021 Misano GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Arm recovery still "too slow" in MotoGP 2021

Bagnaia: MotoGP 2021 “wasn’t the year to try to win the championship” Misano GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP 2021 “wasn’t the year to try to win the championship”

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Americas GP Plus
MotoGP

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Darryn Binder More
Darryn Binder
Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify
MotoGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022 Austrian GP
MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

Catalan Moto3: Binder wins as title rivals McPhee and Arenas collide
Moto3

Catalan Moto3: Binder wins as title rivals McPhee and Arenas collide

Trending Today

Perez: "Everything will feel bad" in 2022 compared to current F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "Everything will feel bad" in 2022 compared to current F1 cars

F1 fans vote Verstappen most popular driver, McLaren named favourite team
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 fans vote Verstappen most popular driver, McLaren named favourite team

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network unveil fan results of largest single sports survey ever conducted by Nielsen Sports
Video Inside
General General

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network unveil fan results of largest single sports survey ever conducted by Nielsen Sports

Darryn Binder on his “no-brainer” Moto3 to MotoGP jump
MotoGP MotoGP

Darryn Binder on his “no-brainer” Moto3 to MotoGP jump

Yamaha announces 2022 MotoGP deal with RNF and signs Binder
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha announces 2022 MotoGP deal with RNF and signs Binder

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Plus

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021

Latest news

Darryn Binder on his “no-brainer” Moto3 to MotoGP jump
MotoGP MotoGP

Darryn Binder on his “no-brainer” Moto3 to MotoGP jump

Marquez: Arm recovery still "too slow" in MotoGP 2021
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Arm recovery still "too slow" in MotoGP 2021

Bagnaia: MotoGP 2021 “wasn’t the year to try to win the championship”
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP 2021 “wasn’t the year to try to win the championship”

Quartararo must approach Misano MotoGP match point 'like season start'
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo must approach Misano MotoGP match point 'like season start'

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.