Darryn Binder on his "no-brainer" Moto3 to MotoGP jump
MotoGP / Misano GP Practice report

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP1, Quartararo 18th

By:

Pramac’s Johann Zarco topped a wet first MotoGP practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as fellow Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia crashed late on, while Fabio Quartararo was 18th.

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP1, Quartararo 18th

MotoGP returns to Misano a month after its last visit following the cancellation of the Malaysian GP, which was due to take place this weekend.

The 2021 title could be decided this weekend, with Yamaha’s Quartararo leading Bagnaia by 52 points in the standings.

Much cooler conditions greeted the field for the start of FP1, with rain earlier in the morning leaving the circuit wet as the riders headed out for their first 45-minute practice of the day.

So difficult were the conditions that LCR Honda’s Alex Marquez and KTM’s Brad Binder crashed in quick succession early on at Turn 2 and Turn 8.

Tech3 KTM rider Iker Lecuona – a proven wet specialist in MotoGP – set the early pace at a 1m49.084s, before improving that to a 1m46.696s.

The top spot would change hands several times as the riders grew more confident in the conditions, Ducati duo Jack Miller and Bagnaia, as well as the factory KTM team rider Miguel Oliveira taking turns leading the standings.

With just over 33 minutes left on the clock, Miller had taken over at the top of the order with a 1m43.999s.

But at the same time, the rain returned and intensified, and it wouldn’t be until the final 10 minutes when the weather eased before Miller’s time was put under genuine threat.

Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It was Zarco who finally deposed Miller’s time with a 1m43.836s at the start of a string of session-best laps which culminated in a 1m42.374s on his final tour.

This meant Zarco ended FP1 1.417 seconds clear of the field, with Honda’s Marc Marquez his nearest challenger at the chequered flag.

Miller completed the top three ahead of Pramac’s Jorge Martin and the factory Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli.

Bagnaia ended the morning sixth after losing the front of his Ducati at the Turn 8 left-hander in the closing stages, but walked away unscathed.

Oliveira was seventh on the KTM ahead of Tech3 duo Danilo Petrucci and Lecuona, with outgoing world champion Joan Mir on the Suzuki rounding out the top 10.

Valentino Rossi begins his final appearance on home soil 12th on the timesheets after FP1 ahead of Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro and Alex Marquez, following his early spill.

Maverick Vinales returned to action on Friday morning at Misano, having missed the Austin round following the death of his cousin in a World Supersport 300 accident last month.

The Aprilia rider was 17th between Suzuki’s Alex Rins and the world championship leader Quartararo, whose 3.1s gap to Zarco showed Yamaha has made little progress in improving its wet set-up. 

Emilia Romagna MotoGP FP1 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 France Johann Zarco Ducati 19 1'42.374  
2 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 20 1'43.791 1.417
3 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 15 1'43.999 1.625
4 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 19 1'44.041 1.667
5 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 13 1'44.054 1.680
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 17 1'44.183 1.809
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 20 1'44.243 1.869
8 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 17 1'44.324 1.950
9 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 18 1'44.405 2.031
10 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 18 1'44.513 2.139
11 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 17 1'44.575 2.201
12 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 14 1'44.751 2.377
13 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 13 1'44.888 2.514
14 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 18 1'45.011 2.637
15 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 19 1'45.204 2.830
16 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 20 1'45.221 2.847
17 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 19 1'45.445 3.071
18 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 20 1'45.477 3.103
19 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 15 1'45.656 3.282
20 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 15 1'45.616 3.242
21 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 16 1'45.881 3.507
22 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 18 1'46.046 3.672
23 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 14 1'46.152 3.778
24 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 12 1'46.966 4.592
Lewis Duncan
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Plus

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021

