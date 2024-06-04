Bastianini set to ride a KTM in 2025 MotoGP season
Enea Bastianini will race next season in MotoGP with a KTM after closing a deal with the Austrian manufacturer which plans to put four identical bikes on track, Autosport understands.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The five-time MotoGP race winner's fate at Ducati was revealed on Monday 3 June when Autosport broke the news that the Italian manufacturer had decided to promote Marc Marquez to its factory team.
While an official Ducati announcement is still forthcoming, it was all but confirmed on Monday evening when Aprilia announced it had signed a multi-year deal with Jorge Martin.
In 2025, Bastianini will face his fifth season in the premier class, where he has scored a total of five wins, 24 podiums and nine pole positions.
He earned a promotion to the factory Ducati squad after a stellar 2022 campaign on a year-old bike at Gresini, winning four races and challenging for the championship, but failed to live up to expectations at the Italian marque's works team.
The Pierer Mobility Group, which manages both the factory KTM team and the works-suppported Tech3 GasGas satellite structure, is set to alter its branding strategy to have four RC16s racing in the company's famous orange colours.
In fact, the interest of the business group led by Stefan Pierer in taking over the two places that, until now, have been attributed to Herve Poncharal - team owner of the French Tech3 squad - is not new.
So far, Poncharal has not wanted to get rid of them, although he has not been short of offers and it is not yet clear what the future of Tech3 will be under KTM's new plans.
It is not clear who will partner Bastianini at the second KTM squad in 2025 after Pedro Acosta's promotion to its factory team alongside Brad Binder was confirmed last weekend.
Jack Miller, who has endured a disappointing stint with KTM, is out of contract with the Austrian manufacturer at the end of the year and it is not known if he will continue to factor into its plans in 2025.
An official announcement from KTM on Bastianini's signing is expected soon.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Bastianini: Italian MotoGP result special in "difficult time" as Ducati exit looms
Bastianini admits he deliberately ignored Barcelona MotoGP penalty orders
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title
Acosta does not expect Marquez to join KTM; Ducati "looks like a soap opera"
Acosta secures factory KTM MotoGP seat for 2025
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects
Latest news
Isle of Man TT 2024: Wednesday’s racing rescheduled after Tuesday cancellation
Hickman battling 8mph deficit on Supersport bike at 2024 Isle of Man TT
The dangers of Red Bull re-signing Perez
Perez secures two-year F1 contract extension with Red Bull
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments