Tank Slappers Podcast: Analysing Ducati's Martin/Marquez MotoGP U-turn
The 2025 MotoGP rider market exploded on Monday after Autosport revealed that Ducati had changed its mind and decided to promote Marc Marquez over Jorge Martin to its factory team.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ahead of last week's Italian Grand Prix, it looked as if championship leader Martin was set to get the nod for the factory Ducati team.
Then it all unravelled as Ducati's hopes of placing Marquez on a factory bike at Pramac faded when the eight-time world champion said the team was "not an option".
Ducati faced a crossroads and the possibility of having to lose Marquez or Martin to a rival factory in 2025. On Sunday, it decided it would have to lose Martin to keep Marquez.
Martin duly went to Aprilia; a deal was put together on Sunday night and signed on the Monday.
In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont discuss the Martin/Marquez situation, how it came to pass and what it means next for MotoGP.
They also look at the other dominoes that will no fall into place in the deal's wake.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Isle of Man TT 2024: Wednesday’s racing rescheduled after Tuesday cancellation
Hickman battling 8mph deficit on Supersport bike at 2024 Isle of Man TT
The dangers of Red Bull re-signing Perez
Perez secures two-year F1 contract extension with Red Bull
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments