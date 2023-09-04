Bastianini out of next three MotoGP rounds following Catalan GP crash
Ducati rider Enea Bastianini has undergone surgery following his multi-rider crash in the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix and will miss the next three rounds.
The Italian crashed braking for Turn 1 on the opening lap of last Sunday’s Catalan GP having started from 14th following a grid penalty.
Bastianini collected Pramac’s Johann Zarco, who in turn was forced into a collision with fellow Ducati riders Fabio Di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi.
The four-time grand prix winner was taken to the medical centre for checks and later transferred to hospital to undergo further scans on suspected fractures.
Bastianini was diagnosed with fractures to his left ankle and hand, and underwent surgery on those injuries this evening.
Ducati has confirmed Bastianini’s operation was successful, but he will miss this weekend’s San Marino GP at Misano, and the subsequent Indian and Japanese GPs.
A brief statement from the team read: “Enea Bastianini has undergone surgery this evening on his left ankle and left hand fractured in yesterday’s crash at the Catalan GP.
“The two surgeries, performed by Professor Catani and Professor Tarallo at the Policlinico of Modena, were concluded successfully, and Enea will soon be able to begin the post-surgery recovery.
“The Ducati Lenovo Team rider will have to miss the next home GP in Misano and the two events scheduled at the end of the month in India and Japan.”
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Photo by: Ducati Corse
Upon his return to racing, Bastianini will have to serve a long lap penalty for causing the Turn 1 pile-up in Barcelona.
Seconds later, team-mate Francesco Bagnaia suffered a violent highside exiting Turn 2 and had his leg run over by KTM’s Brad Binder.
Bagnaia miraculously escaped any serious injury and is expected to contest this weekend’s San Marino GP.
Ducati is yet to announce if Bastianini will be replaced, though Michele Pirro – who is due to wildcard at Misano for the Italian manufacturer – could be ushered into his seat.
This will mark the second spell on the sidelines for Bastianini this season having missed the first five rounds with a broken shoulder he suffered in a collision with Luca Marini in the sprint race at the Portuguese GP.
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Catalan GP
Quartararo boosted by year-old Yamaha set-up in Catalan MotoGP race
Bastianini's Ducati MotoGP bike feels like he is ‘riding a chopper’
Bastianini's Ducati MotoGP bike feels like he is ‘riding a chopper’ Bastianini's Ducati MotoGP bike feels like he is ‘riding a chopper’
Injured Bastianini replaced by Petrucci for French MotoGP round
Injured Bastianini replaced by Petrucci for French MotoGP round Injured Bastianini replaced by Petrucci for French MotoGP round
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title
Latest news
Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time” Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global
Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global
Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile
Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.