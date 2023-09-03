Subscribe
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

Bagnaia escapes serious injury in horror Catalan MotoGP crash

MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia has avoided serious injury following the horrific Catalan Grand Prix crash that forced him to be taken to hospital.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash

Bagnaia was involved in a horrific incident on the opening lap of the grand prix while leading, after he was flung from his Ducati exiting Turn 2.

The world championship leader then had his leg run over by KTM’s Brad Binder, who could do nothing to avoid him.

Bagnaia, along with team-mate Enea Bastianini – who triggered a pile-up at Turn 1 – was taken to the medical centre, before being transferred to hospital.

Speaking to Spanish television, Doctor Angel Charte says Bagnaia “is fine” and appears to have escaped serious injury.

He underwent a CAT scan today to check “a small injury” that has been detected, to determine whether it’s old or new.

“Pecco is fine,” Dr Charte told DAZN.

“He had a severe polytraumatism. A motorcycle has passed over his femoral and tibial area.

“We have taken an X-ray and we have detected a small injury that we don't know if it is current or old.

“We need to do an urgent CAT scan, which will be done at the Hospital General de Catalunya. At cranial and thoracic level everything has been normal. He was oriented [conscious].”

Ducati confirmed later on Sunday evening that Bagnaia sustained multiple contusions, but suffered no fractures and will head to Italy with his team for next week’s San Marino GP.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team crash

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Team-mate Bastianini has suffered fractures to his left leg and to his left hand in his crash.

Dr Charte said: “Enea has a fracture of the tibial malleolus of the left leg, and a fracture of a metacarpal of the left hand.

“The tibial fracture may require surgery. Both have been conscious and oriented.”

Binder says he had “every rider’s worst nightmare” with the accident, and said "the trickiest part is to just get back on and carry on."

He added: "The good thing is I saw him move, so he was moving and I knew I just clipped his leg – or legs, I don’t know – but I knew I got over enough to [where] at least I never hit him square.

“But at the end of the day, it’s every rider’s worst nightmare… well, to see someone there is scary, but to be the one who hits them is even more shit to be honest.

“I’m just really glad, ok I don’t know if he’s ok ok, but he’s fine.

“So, I went to see him at the medical centre and he seems hundreds.

“I just don’t know if he maybe has something with his leg or legs. When I walked in there, I was not expecting to see him chilling. He seemed ok.”

Ducati has since confirmed that Bastianini has suffered a non-displaced fracture of the medial malleolus on his left ankle and a sub-capital fracture to the second metacarpal of his left hand.

Bastianini will require surgery, which will happen in the next few days and will rule him out of next weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

It marks the second time this year Bastianini’s season has been derailed by injury, after a broken shoulder in a crash in the Portuguese GP sprint left him sidelined for five rounds.

