Bagnaia: Wins won’t be enough to defend MotoGP title now against Martin
Francesco Bagnaia knows he must ‘be perfect’ for the rest of the MotoGP season and hope title rival Jorge Martin drops points
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia aired his frustration at suffering a slight but important loss to MotoGP title rival Jorge Martin with his run to third place in the Thailand Grand Prix sprint race.
Though the race itself went the way of Enea Bastianini, Bagnaia’s failure to defend against Martin for second place sees his rival ease his overall advantage out to 22 points with five races remaining.
It means Martin can afford to finish second in each of the remaining three grands prix and two sprint races to secure this year’s title, even if Bagnaia wins them all.
As such, Bagnaia doesn’t want to leave anything to chance in these remaining races but remained frustrated to have been overhauled by Martin in a straight fight having started from pole.
“My feeling wasn’t ideal as it was this morning,” he admitted.
“I struggled to be competitive on the braking, my fastest sectors during the weekend was sector one and three, today I was losing that.
“We luckily lost just two points and we have tomorrow to try to close this gap, because Jorge can just finish second and still be champion. We have to focus on the results and be more perfect.”
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bagnaia also raised a view that Martin violated track limits enough to earn a penalty, claiming to have counted four occasions in which he strayed onto the green.
“I thought so and I started to count because when I saw it twice I thought one more is a penalty so I counted two more, but maybe I counted wrong.”
Bagnaia not seeking in-house Ducati help in title bid
Bagnaia isn’t prepared to count on other Ducati riders to side with him rather than stablemate Martin in his attempt to make it three titles in a row.
“I know it is hard to believe but I never had any help by anyone in Ducati. I always like a clean race and clean battle, I try to be as clean as possible and not touch anyone.
“Also, I don’t want any help and I will not ask for any.”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
How Martin is 'playing' Bagnaia in MotoGP championship run-in
Martin “relieved” Marquez suffered early setback in Australia sprint
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Latest news
Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"
F1 Mexico Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Live: Mexico GP updates - Qualifying
Perez puzzled by brake issues in Mexico F1 qualifying disaster
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments