MotoGP Thailand GP: Bastianini wins sprint as Martin extends points lead

Enea Bastianini cruised to his second Saturday success of the MotoGP season as he saw off feuding title rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia to win the Thailand Grand Prix sprint race.

The factory Ducati rider capitalised on a scuffle between Martin and Bagnaia at the first corner to grab the lead of the race, and went on to control it right to the chequered flag.

He led home Martin in second place, the Spaniard getting the better of Bagnaia in third place to eke out his overall advantage to 22 points in the standings.

The race outcome would be largely assured moments after the start when Martin’s deep inside line into the first corner sent him wide on the exit, taking Bagnaia out to the run-off with him and allowing Bastianini to slice past both on the long run to the hairpin.

Once in front Bastianini would assert his control to open up an early half-second advantage that he’d extend out to a winning margin of 1.5s.

If Bastianini had it relatively easy out front, then Martin by contrast was made to work hard for second after slipping down to fifth place behind Bagnaia in the wake of their Turn 1 skirmish.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Nevertheless, after disposing of Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez, Martin set to work on relieving Bagnaia of second and duly succeeded with a well-judged overtake coming through the flip-flop at Turns 10 and 11.

From here Martin would have the measure of his rival to hold position to the flag.

Marc Marquez faded from the podium battle after a bright start but took a comfortable fourth place, the Spaniard having plenty in hand over brother and team-mate Alex Marquez in fifth after Acosta low-sided out of the position on lap four.

His exit allowed Ducati to lock out the entire top eight with Franco Morbidelli, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio taking sixth, seventh and eighth respectively, KTM’s Brad Binder the only point-scorer on alternative machinery in ninth.

MotoGP Thailand GP - Sprint results