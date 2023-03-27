Bagnaia “was in trouble” in last laps of Portugal MotoGP race
Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia admits he “was a bit in trouble” in the final laps of the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix having been ‘completely without grip’ on his way to victory.
The reigning world champion got his title defence off to the best possible start in Portugal, as he won both the sprint contest on Saturday and Sunday’s main race to open up a 12-point lead in the standings.
Bagnaia took the lead of the feature race at the end of lap two, having started second, but was hounded to the chequered flag by Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.
Having at one stage been over a second clear, a late charge from Vinales put the Spaniard just 0.687s adrift at the chequered flag.
PLUS: Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
While it looked as if Bagnaia was just controlling his pace to safely get to the end, he later admitted that his medium Michelin rubber had completely faded.
“I was trying to not think too much on the gap, because I was seeing that it was closing,” Bagnaia said.
“I didn’t want to think that I had to push more, because it would have been a problem for the rear tyre.
“I just tried to be as consistent as possible, trying to be a bit faster every lap and it worked very well.
“Just after 15, 16 laps, Maverick was again pushing to close the gap on me and sincerely I was pushing again.
“I was without anymore tyre, so the last two laps I was completely without [grip] and I was a bit in trouble.
“But everything worked well. I was controlling a bit, but I was also forcing a lot.”
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bagnaia is the first reigning champion since Jorge Lorenzo in 2016 to win the opening round of their title defence season, but insists the pressures of being the grid’s main target didn’t cross his mind during the Portuguese GP.
“Sincerely, it was not a thing I was thinking about,” he said.
“Surely, I want to win to be the champion again, but I’m sure that this year the challenge will be very hard with the Aprilia guys and the other Ducatis.
“But we just have to keep our feet on the ground, keep working well, working hard as we were on the whole weekend.”
Bagnaia’s new factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini did not take part in Sunday’s grand prix after suffering a broken shoulder in an incident with VR46’s Luca Marini in the sprint.
Bastianini will miss this week’s Argentina GP too.
Marc Marquez out of Argentina race after surgery following Portugal MotoGP crash
"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo
Miller: Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence
Miller: Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence Miller: Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence
Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes
Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Latest news
Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash
Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash
How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft
How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft
NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal
NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal
Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine
Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.