Previous / Suzuki's Mir "needed" his strong MotoGP Algarve weekend Next / Miller's Algarve MotoGP battle with Alex Marquez "felt like 2014 all over again"
MotoGP / Algarve GP News

Bagnaia: MotoGP needs F1-style superlicence after Darryn Binder incident

By:

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia believes MotoGP needs to adopt a superlicence system as seen in Formula 1 to better manage the talent coming into the premier class.

Bagnaia: MotoGP needs F1-style superlicence after Darryn Binder incident

Bagnaia made these comments in response to the incident involving Darryn Binder in Sunday’s Moto3 Algarve Grand Prix, in which the MotoGP-bound South African controversially wiped out title hopeful Dennis Foggia on the last lap while trying to overtake another rider.

Binder – younger brother of double MotoGP race winner Brad – will make his MotoGP debut in 2022 at the RNF Yamaha team, despite winning just one race in his seven seasons in Moto3.

The younger Binder has developed a reputation for his aggressive riding in Moto3, and has earned the nickname ‘Divebomb Darryn’ by commentators.

F1 currently operates a superlicence system, whereby a driver must have earned a set number of points based on results in junior categories before being allowed to race in F1.

When asked what he thought about the Binder/Foggia incident, which ended the latter’s Moto3 title hopes, Bagnaia said: “I think that like in the car championship, we need a superlicence.

“Just if you are doing something [good] in your championship you can move to the next level.

“And today what we saw is normality, because we have seen a lot of crashes like this from him [Binder].

“So, I know that it’s not correct to say it about another rider, but this rider next year will be with us [in MotoGP] and I hope that [incident] will not happen. But it’s something they have to think on, I think.”

A number of riders agreed with Bagnaia’s suggestion, though Valentino Rossi – who has been critical before about riding standards in Moto3 and how they’ve filtered up into MotoGP – doesn’t believes a superlicence will address the fundamental issues with riding in Moto3.

“What happened in the race, I think it’s not funny for Foggia, because to finish the championship like this is difficult,” Rossi said.

Darryn Binder, Petronas Sprinta Racing

Darryn Binder, Petronas Sprinta Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I don’t know for the superlicence, but I think we have some riders – like for example Binder – who are always very, very, very aggressive and sometimes they make some mistakes like this and it’s not fair on the others.

“But this is rider by rider [this problem], so for the superlicence I don’t know sincerely.”

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli agreed a superlicence could be an option, but stressed that not every great rider coming through necessarily has a strong set of lower class results – specifically highlighting 2021 MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo being signed by SRT for 2019 despite winning just once in Moto2.

Read Also:

Ducati’s Jack Miller also felt like concerns over Binder bringing that aggressiveness to MotoGP weren’t necessary, noting that all riders can make the mistake he did in the Moto3 race.

“What can I say? I did the same thing like Darryn [coming straight to MotoGP from Moto3],” Miller said.

“Mistakes can happen, incidents happen. Contact is one thing, I understand, but there has to be a margin for sure.

“I 100% agree, what happened today in Moto3 was not nice for all areas – for Foggia, but also for Pedro, because I think it takes away from what he’s done this season as a rookie.

“I feel like he had a lot of margin towards the end of the race and this robbed him of the chance to fight for his championship.

“These things can happen, but am I nervous or am I worried? I don’t think so, because MotoGP it’s another level, I don’t think we need to worry about that.”

Lewis Duncan
Joan Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest” Algarve GP
MotoGP

Joan Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”

Marquez’s Algarve MotoGP result “important” after “shit” season Algarve GP
MotoGP

Marquez’s Algarve MotoGP result “important” after “shit” season

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence Algarve GP Plus
MotoGP

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Plus

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence Plus

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Plus

The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano Plus

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Autosport pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
