Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bagnaia “did the same race as Misano” to win Algarve MotoGP Next / Bagnaia: MotoGP needs F1-style superlicence after Darryn Binder incident
MotoGP / Algarve GP News

Suzuki’s Mir “needed” his strong MotoGP Algarve weekend

By:

Suzuki’s Joan Mir says he “needed” his “unbelievable” Algarve Grand Prix weekend, after claiming a season-best second in Sunday’s MotoGP race. 

Suzuki’s Mir “needed” his strong MotoGP Algarve weekend

The outgoing world champion endured a torrid couple of races at Misano and COTA last month, and admitted he was “mentally collapsed” after the Emilia Romagna GP – which forced him to take a full week off from training.

In Portugal last weekend Mir enjoyed his strongest weekend of the season, qualifying on the front row for the first time in MotoGP and going on to finish the race second after running eventual runaway winner Francesco Bagnaia close in the early stages.

After the race Mir says he was happier about the weekend itself rather than the end result, and says it was one he “needed”.

“Well, honestly I’m so happy about this podium, and not for the result,” said Mir, who will end 2021 third in the riders’ standings.

“It’s more for the weekend we did. It was unbelievable, I felt so good from the first moment and I was able to be competitive from FP1.

“Then, when you feel good with the bike and the base is good, everything comes easily.

“It’s what I needed, it was a weekend like this one, with the weather conditions more normal, trying to do more lap with my bike in good conditions.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“And it’s what happened. So, thank you to the team for giving me a package to fight for the pole position, and also the podium.

“Today Pecco was just better than me, he was riding in a more effective way because to be on that pace I was doing more mistakes than me. He was not making one, I was waiting all the race for one, but it didn’t come.”

Mir has been critical of the lack of development from Suzuki on its 2021 bike across the campaign, but is anticipating a “trickier” winter testing phase than normal as he believes the Japanese marque has been hard at work on its 2022 challenger.

“Well, in my case I think that Suzuki realised in the middle of the season the situation and they started to work quite hard in Japan,” Mir added.

“I expect a trickier winter testing than normal to try to find something more and to make a better base for next year.

“So, I don’t know how it will be but I think normally what they bring it works. So, I’m looking forward to that test at Jerez [after the Valencia GP.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Bagnaia “did the same race as Misano” to win Algarve MotoGP
Previous article

Bagnaia “did the same race as Misano” to win Algarve MotoGP
Next article

Bagnaia: MotoGP needs F1-style superlicence after Darryn Binder incident

Bagnaia: MotoGP needs F1-style superlicence after Darryn Binder incident
Load comments
More
Lewis Duncan
Joan Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest” Algarve GP
MotoGP

Joan Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”

Marquez’s Algarve MotoGP result “important” after “shit” season Algarve GP
MotoGP

Marquez’s Algarve MotoGP result “important” after “shit” season

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence Algarve GP Plus
MotoGP

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

Joan Mir More
Joan Mir
“Nothing changed” to grant Mir MotoGP qualifying breakthrough Algarve GP
MotoGP

“Nothing changed” to grant Mir MotoGP qualifying breakthrough

Mir was "mentally collapsed" after recent MotoGP races Algarve GP
MotoGP

Mir was "mentally collapsed" after recent MotoGP races

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus
MotoGP

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Team Suzuki MotoGP More
Team Suzuki MotoGP
Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir Styrian GP
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus
MotoGP

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021
MotoGP

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021

Latest news

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

KTM confirms 2022 Dakar Rally debut for Petrucci
Dakar Dakar

KTM confirms 2022 Dakar Rally debut for Petrucci

Joan Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”
MotoGP MotoGP

Joan Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”

Marquez’s Algarve MotoGP result “important” after “shit” season
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez’s Algarve MotoGP result “important” after “shit” season

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Plus

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence Plus

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Plus

The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano Plus

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Autosport pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.