Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Friday practice results Next / Quartararo thinks he can banish MotoGP rain demons in Portugal
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

Bagnaia explains Portimao MotoGP practice gravel scooping incident

Francesco Bagnaia says he took a scoop of Portimao gravel back to his garage after his MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix FP2 crash to raise a point in the safety commission.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bagnaia explains Portimao MotoGP practice gravel scooping incident

The Ducati rider was one of several caught out by the wet conditions on Friday at the Algarve International Circuit, with Bagnaia falling from his bike at Turn 3 early on in FP2.

The Italian was seen scooping up some of the gravel into his hands and delivered it to Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi upon his return to pitlane.

Bagnaia says he did this because the gravel “destroyed” his bike way more than it should have and feels the safety of the large stones lining the track needs to be discussed.

“Yes, because for the crash we had for sure the bike was too much destroyed because the gravel is too big, it’s not smooth like the standard gravel like we have to have in the tracks,” he said.

“So, it’s something we have to speak about in the safety commission.

“For our safety, for the safety of our bikes too, it’s normal to have a smoother gravel for sure.”

This is not the first time the safety of Portimao’s gravel traps have been called into question, while Bagnaia notes it is a similar situation at Mandalika in Indonesian and Spanish GP host Jerez.

“In Mandalika it [the gravel] too was really big,” he added.

“There are like three tracks in the championship where the gravel is more or less like this: it’s Jerez, Mandalika and here.

“We were complaining already last year when [Jorge] Martin crashed.

“If you look, every crash in this track when you arrive to the gravel you start to roll a lot. And this means you can get hurt from the gravel, so it’s not so safe. Also for the others.”

At points during Friday’s running, the circuit accumulated a lot of standing water, which prompted some riders to express concerns.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro felt the conditions in the final 10 minutes of FP2 should have stopped the session.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The last 10 minutes from my point of view was 100% red flag,” he said.

“There was a lot of standing water, a lot of rivers crossing the line.

“And for me it was a bit dangerous, but for the rest it was not bad.

“Also, the wind, but the wind was also high in Qatar, in America. But especially the standing water, the rivers crossing the track was the worst thing in the last 10 minutes.”

KTM’s Brad Binder noted that the grip isn’t bad in the wet, but quickly deteriorates depending on the intensity of the rainfall.

“Well, the thing is here the grip’s not terrible, it wasn’t bad this morning, quite good,” the KTM rider noted.

“But it’s just when it starts to rain it changes really quickly from a level that’s not bad to where you feel a big loss of grip really quickly.

“And there’s certain places over the start finish line and exiting Turn 4 to 5 where you need to be careful with the wheelie because you put down the front wheel and there’s so much water that it doesn’t come back. So, a little bit sketchy.”

Suzuki’s Joan Mir admits he was “surprised” at how much standing water was being left by the rain, adding: “Luckily it didn’t rain a lot, but the track was with a lot of water on the surface.

“Looks like the track doesn’t drain the water and you have aquaplaning.

“This is the thing. I think that we never make any sessions in these conditions.

“Normally wet, but not that wet. I didn’t expect this. In FP2 the conditions were not great and for sure if it rains more it will be really dangerous.”

shares
comments
2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Friday practice results
Previous article

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Friday practice results
Next article

Quartararo thinks he can banish MotoGP rain demons in Portugal

Quartararo thinks he can banish MotoGP rain demons in Portugal
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo thinks he can banish MotoGP rain demons in Portugal Portugal GP
MotoGP

Quartararo thinks he can banish MotoGP rain demons in Portugal

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Friday practice results Portugal GP
MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Friday practice results

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood Plus
MotoGP

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood

Latest news

Quartararo thinks he can banish MotoGP rain demons in Portugal
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo thinks he can banish MotoGP rain demons in Portugal

Bagnaia explains Portimao MotoGP practice gravel scooping incident
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia explains Portimao MotoGP practice gravel scooping incident

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Friday practice results
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Friday practice results

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Pol Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2 as Bagnaia crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Pol Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2 as Bagnaia crashes

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood Plus

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood

Wayne Rainey, who’s paralysed from the chest down, will ride his 1992 500cc world championship-winning bike again at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The American motorcycle legend explains how he's preparing to thrill on his first visit to the famed hillclimb

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Plus

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Plus

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Autosport why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Plus

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

OPINION: Aleix Espargaro’s breakthrough victory finally brought Aprilia the MotoGP success it had been craving since it returned to the premier class in 2015. But it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest it might have expected Maverick Vinales – the marque’s last grand prix winner before Espargaro – to be the one to break its duck. Now the pressure is on…

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2022
How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina Plus

How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand Plus

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Plus

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.