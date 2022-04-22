Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP Portuguese GP: Pol Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2 as Bagnaia crashes
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Friday practice results

The fifth round of the 2022 MotoGP season kicked off at a wet Algarve International Circuit for the Portuguese Grand Prix, with Honda dominating the day.

Lewis Duncan
By:
2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Friday practice results

A damp FP1 session was topped by six-time world champion Marc Marquez, who led Suzuki’s Joan Mir by almost four tenths of a second.

Lap times improved across the opening 45-minute session as riders grew more confident in the damp conditions, with Marquez leading the way on a 1m50.666s.

Honda stablemate Takaaki Nakagami was caught out by the conditions and suffered a fast crash at the Turn 9 left-hander – though walked away unharmed.

Ducati’s Jack Miller and VR46 rider Luca Marini also got caught out by the conditions and suffered falls.

With heavier rain affecting FP2, Marquez’s lap from FP1 would keep him on top of the combined standings.

But it was his team-mate Pol Espargaro who topped the individual timesheet for FP2 by a considerable six tenths of a second.

There was another big Turn 9 crash, this time for VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi, while Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia tumbled off his bike at Turn 3.

The latter was seen picking up a handful of gravel afterwards, which he will take to this evening’s rider safety commission to discuss the size of the stones and the issue they cause with safety.

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

Free Practice 1

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'50.666  
2 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'51.031 0.365
3 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'51.136 0.470
4 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'51.170 0.504
5 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'51.223 0.557
6 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'51.309 0.643
7 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'51.343 0.677
8 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'51.387 0.721
9 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'51.437 0.771
10 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'51.648 0.982
11 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'51.659 0.993
12 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'51.709 1.043
13 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'51.820 1.154
14 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'51.847 1.181
15 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'51.881 1.215
16 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'51.958 1.292
17 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'52.001 1.335
18 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'52.061 1.395
19 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'52.072 1.406
20 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'52.079 1.413
21 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'52.258 1.592
22 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'52.286 1.620
23 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'52.881 2.215
24 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'54.029 3.363
25 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'54.260 3.594
View full results

Free Practice 2

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'50.707  
2 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'51.318 0.611
3 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'51.756 1.049
4 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'51.789 1.082
5 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'51.794 1.087
6 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'51.874 1.167
7 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'51.911 1.204
8 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'51.925 1.218
9 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'52.046 1.339
10 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'52.100 1.393
11 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'52.306 1.599
12 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'52.320 1.613
13 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'52.534 1.827
14 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'52.582 1.875
15 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'52.965 2.258
16 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'53.003 2.296
17 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'53.103 2.396
18 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'53.302 2.595
19 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'53.527 2.820
20 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'54.327 3.620
21 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'54.385 3.678
22 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'54.876 4.169
23 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'55.571 4.864
24 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM    
25 Italy Luca Marini Ducati    
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Pol Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2 as Bagnaia crashes
Previous article

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Pol Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2 as Bagnaia crashes
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Pol Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2 as Bagnaia crashes Portugal GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Pol Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2 as Bagnaia crashes

Yamaha has apologised to Dovizioso over poor 2022 MotoGP form Portugal GP
MotoGP

Yamaha has apologised to Dovizioso over poor 2022 MotoGP form

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood Plus
MotoGP

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood

Latest news

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Friday practice results
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Friday practice results

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Pol Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2 as Bagnaia crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Pol Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2 as Bagnaia crashes

Yamaha has apologised to Dovizioso over poor 2022 MotoGP form
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha has apologised to Dovizioso over poor 2022 MotoGP form

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marquez tops wet FP1 by dominant margin
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marquez tops wet FP1 by dominant margin

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood Plus

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood

Wayne Rainey, who’s paralysed from the chest down, will ride his 1992 500cc world championship-winning bike again at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The American motorcycle legend explains how he's preparing to thrill on his first visit to the famed hillclimb

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Plus

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Plus

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Autosport why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Plus

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

OPINION: Aleix Espargaro’s breakthrough victory finally brought Aprilia the MotoGP success it had been craving since it returned to the premier class in 2015. But it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest it might have expected Maverick Vinales – the marque’s last grand prix winner before Espargaro – to be the one to break its duck. Now the pressure is on…

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2022
How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina Plus

How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand Plus

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Plus

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.