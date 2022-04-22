2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Friday practice results

A damp FP1 session was topped by six-time world champion Marc Marquez, who led Suzuki’s Joan Mir by almost four tenths of a second.

Lap times improved across the opening 45-minute session as riders grew more confident in the damp conditions, with Marquez leading the way on a 1m50.666s.

Honda stablemate Takaaki Nakagami was caught out by the conditions and suffered a fast crash at the Turn 9 left-hander – though walked away unharmed.

Ducati’s Jack Miller and VR46 rider Luca Marini also got caught out by the conditions and suffered falls.

With heavier rain affecting FP2, Marquez’s lap from FP1 would keep him on top of the combined standings.

But it was his team-mate Pol Espargaro who topped the individual timesheet for FP2 by a considerable six tenths of a second.

There was another big Turn 9 crash, this time for VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi, while Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia tumbled off his bike at Turn 3.

The latter was seen picking up a handful of gravel afterwards, which he will take to this evening’s rider safety commission to discuss the size of the stones and the issue they cause with safety.

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

Free Practice 1

Free Practice 2