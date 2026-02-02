Skip to main content
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

The challenges facing Williams ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
The challenges facing Williams ahead of F1 2026

What Mercedes is wary of despite starting F1 2026 on the front foot

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
What Mercedes is wary of despite starting F1 2026 on the front foot

Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin in F1 team ambassador role

Formula 1
Formula 1
Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin in F1 team ambassador role

How fears on F1's new rules have been soothed despite downshifting on straights and lift and coast

Formula 1
Formula 1
How fears on F1's new rules have been soothed despite downshifting on straights and lift and coast

Wolff tells Mercedes' F1 rivals to "get your s*** together" over engine complaints

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Wolff tells Mercedes' F1 rivals to "get your s*** together" over engine complaints

Alex Marquez: "Gresini most solid option, but this may be a time to take a risk"

MotoGP
MotoGP
Alex Marquez: "Gresini most solid option, but this may be a time to take a risk"

Why overtaking still looks "difficult" with 2026 F1 cars

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Why overtaking still looks "difficult" with 2026 F1 cars

Russell confident Mercedes 2026 car isn't a "turd" - but too early for F1 title talk

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Russell confident Mercedes 2026 car isn't a "turd" - but too early for F1 title talk
MotoGP

Bezzecchi signs new multi-year contract with Aprilia in MotoGP

Bezzecchi and Aprilia agree terms following a successful start to their partnership in 2025

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Add as a preferred source
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi will remain at Aprilia until at least the end of the 2028 MotoGP season after signing a new multi-year deal with the Noale-based marque.

While Autosport reported last week that 2024 champion Jorge Martin is finalising a contract to join Yamaha next year, his current team-mate Bezzecchi has extended his commitment to Aprilia into the new rule cycle.

The deal was confirmed on Monday on the eve of MotoGP’s first full-fledged pre-season of the year at the Sepang International Circuit.

The announcement was accompanied by a video of Aprilia staging a wedding between Bezzecchi and the RS-GP in the Sepang paddock - a nod to the Italian proposing to his bike after Valencia last year.

“I’m extremely happy to have renewed for another two years,” he said. “From the first day I signed, I had the goal in mind of building a long-term project. I’m happy to have found the support of the entire team and the whole Noale factory. I hope I’ll be able to give them a lot of joy, as they most certainly will with me.”

 

Bezzecchi has become an integral part of Aprilia’s MotoGP programme after joining the team in 2025 following a three-year stint at VR46 Ducati.

With Martin absent from most of last season due to injuries, the Italian emerged as the de facto team leader, scoring three grands prix victories over the course of the season - including in the final double-header in Portugal and Valencia - to become the most successful rider in the team’s history.

His results also propelled Aprilia to second in the manufacturers’ standings, its best championship result in MotoGP.

“We are obviously extremely satisfied, because the renewal was our priority. We wanted to celebrate the signing in a particularly fun way, which I believe goes perfectly well with Marco’s personality,” said Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola.

“We have built a path creating solid foundations, and the fact that Marco chose to stay with us, in spite of various other offers he received, gives us great pleasure and further highlights the work and spirit of this team.”

Aprilia’s announcement made no mention of Martin, who will miss this week’s Sepang test after undergoing two more surgeries over the winter to fully recover from the injuries he sustained during a bruising 2025 campaign.

The marque’s test rider Lorenzo Savadori will once again stand in for the Spaniard, as he had done for much of the 2025 season. Savadori already got to sample the 2026 Aprilia RS-GP during last week’s Shakedown Test, which was limited to rookies, test riders and full-time riders of concession manufacturers.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Acosta: KTM's 2026 MotoGP bike feels "like built from zero"
Next article Honda reveals 2026 bike to complete MotoGP launch season

Top Comments

More from
Rachit Thukral

Honda reveals 2026 bike to complete MotoGP launch season

MotoGP
MotoGP
Honda reveals 2026 bike to complete MotoGP launch season

Acosta: KTM's 2026 MotoGP bike feels "like built from zero"

MotoGP
MotoGP
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing launch
Acosta: KTM's 2026 MotoGP bike feels "like built from zero"

What Quartararo's exit and Martin's arrival say about Yamaha's strategy

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
What Quartararo's exit and Martin's arrival say about Yamaha's strategy
More from
Marco Bezzecchi

Aprilia: Rival MotoGP teams offering "a lot of money" to poach our riders

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aprilia: Rival MotoGP teams offering "a lot of money" to poach our riders

What Aprilia hopes to unlock with its radical 2026 MotoGP aero package

MotoGP
MotoGP
What Aprilia hopes to unlock with its radical 2026 MotoGP aero package

The unwitting boost Jorge Martin has gifted Aprilia

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
Dutch GP
The unwitting boost Jorge Martin has gifted Aprilia
More from
Aprilia Racing Team

Alex Marquez targeting factory MotoGP seat at Yamaha and KTM

MotoGP
MotoGP
Alex Marquez targeting factory MotoGP seat at Yamaha and KTM

Martin to miss Sepang MotoGP test for Aprilia

MotoGP
MotoGP
Martin to miss Sepang MotoGP test for Aprilia

Should Ducati be worried about Aprilia's explosive form in MotoGP?

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
Australian GP
Should Ducati be worried about Aprilia's explosive form in MotoGP?

Latest news

The challenges facing Williams ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
The challenges facing Williams ahead of F1 2026

What Mercedes is wary of despite starting F1 2026 on the front foot

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Mercedes launch
What Mercedes is wary of despite starting F1 2026 on the front foot

Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin in F1 team ambassador role

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin in F1 team ambassador role

How fears on F1's new rules have been soothed despite downshifting on straights and lift and coast

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
How fears on F1's new rules have been soothed despite downshifting on straights and lift and coast

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus

What Quartararo's exit and Martin's arrival say about Yamaha's strategy

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
By Rachit Thukral
What Quartararo's exit and Martin's arrival say about Yamaha's strategy

The rookies to watch out for in 2026

Plus
General
Plus
General
By Autosport staff
The rookies to watch out for in 2026

Why Ducati must own its GP25 shortcomings to be winners again in 2026

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
Valencia GP
By Richard Asher
Why Ducati must own its GP25 shortcomings to be winners again in 2026

MotoGP is dragging itself to the finish of its marathon season – and it's not a good look

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
By Richard Asher
MotoGP is dragging itself to the finish of its marathon season – and it's not a good look
View more