All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Japanese GP

Acosta on Ajo appointment as KTM team manager: "Nobody can be more prepared"

The Spanish rider gives his take on Aki Ajo being named as KTM MotoGP team manager from 2025

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta has hailed the "special character" of Aki Ajo as the pair will rejoin forces at the factory KTM MotoGP squad from next season.

With Acosta stepping up from Tech3 to the factory KTM squad next year, he will be reunited with former team boss Ajo, who will step away from the head of his own Ajo Motorsport Moto2/3 team to helm KTM's efforts in the premier class.

Ajo comes on board in place of current KTM team boss Francesco Guidotti, who will leave the squad at the end of the season despite having a year left to run on his contract.

Read Also:

Acosta raced for Ajo's teams on his way to his 2021 Moto3 title and 2023 Moto2 crown, so is naturally pleased to reconnect with the Finn given their success, and feels he's the perfect person to lead the KTM MotoGP squad.

"Super happy about that, I think there is no one around this paddock that can be more prepared to take one target like this, that is to fight for MotoGP world titles," Acosta said of Ajo's appointment.

"He is a special character for sure. He is a special character that was helping me a lot and I really like him and how direct he is.

Aki Ajo, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Aki Ajo, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"I was talking to him this afternoon about this and I think we are going to make a good match together."

Focusing on this weekend, Acosta is hopeful of another strong showing following momentum gained from his second place in the Indonesia Grand Prix added to KTM's recent strong showings in Japan.

In the 2023 sprint race Brad Binder took second and in the 2022 edition the South African also finished runner-up.

"It is true that this track normally helps our bike and we saw that last season Brad and Jack [Miller] were quite competitive," he said. "The previous season also Brad was on the podium.

"So we hope that with the improvements that we have made in the last couple of races and also the way of working that we are now using we are able to be even closer [to the front] than in Mandalika."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Honda transfers technical director Kawauchi to its MotoGP test team
Next article Vinales on Aprilia MotoGP struggles: “It’s a mechanical issue, not a rider issue”

Top Comments

Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
The 2023 “nightmare” Martin is avoiding as MotoGP title pressure cranks up

The 2023 “nightmare” Martin is avoiding as MotoGP title pressure cranks up

MotoGP
Japanese GP
The 2023 “nightmare” Martin is avoiding as MotoGP title pressure cranks up
F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
Pedro Acosta
More from
Pedro Acosta
How Michael Jordan inspires Acosta to bet on KTM for his MotoGP future

How Michael Jordan inspires Acosta to bet on KTM for his MotoGP future

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
How Michael Jordan inspires Acosta to bet on KTM for his MotoGP future
Acosta says he’s getting "closer and closer" to first MotoGP win

Acosta says he’s getting "closer and closer" to first MotoGP win

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Acosta says he’s getting "closer and closer" to first MotoGP win
The “old-school” Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

The “old-school” Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

Plus
Plus
Moto3
The “old-school” Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

Latest news

MotoGP Japanese GP: Bagnaia leads Martin in mixed-weather FP1

MotoGP Japanese GP: Bagnaia leads Martin in mixed-weather FP1

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
MotoGP Japanese GP: Bagnaia leads Martin in mixed-weather FP1
Supercars reveals expanded 13-round 2025 calendar

Supercars reveals expanded 13-round 2025 calendar

SUP Supercars
Supercars reveals expanded 13-round 2025 calendar
Why lawsuit claims NASCAR leadership are “monopolistic bullies”

Why lawsuit claims NASCAR leadership are “monopolistic bullies”

NAS NASCAR
Why lawsuit claims NASCAR leadership are “monopolistic bullies”
Podcast: The Best of Super Touring Power 2 - Steve Soper and John Cleland

Podcast: The Best of Super Touring Power 2 - Steve Soper and John Cleland

BTCC BTCC
Podcast: The Best of Super Touring Power 2 - Steve Soper and John Cleland

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe