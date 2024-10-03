Vinales on Aprilia MotoGP struggles: “It’s a mechanical issue, not a rider issue”
Vinales’ conviction that Aprilia’s current troubles in MotoGP are purely technical means he still has absolute faith in himself heading into the Japanese GP
Maverick Viñales claims his confidence is as strong as ever heading into this weekend’s MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi.
That’s partly because of a mild uptick in recent form, but mainly because the Spaniard doesn’t believe Aprilia’s difficulties are anything to do with its riders.
Having dominated the Grand Prix of the Americas in April, the European season has proven unexpectedly tough going for Vinales and Aprilia Racing team-mate Aleix Espargaro. Neither has managed a Sunday podium since that third round.
But the last two Sundays have been better for Vinales, who scored sixth places in both the Emilia Romagna and Indonesia Grands Prix.
What will help Vinales take to the Motegi track with confidence is his conviction that Aprilia’s mid-season dip in form is due to the technical stagnation of the bike rather than his own form as a rider.
“When what’s holding you back is a mechanical issue and not a rider issue, your confidence stays intact,” he said.
“In terms of riding I am very happy with my performance. I'm riding better than I did in Austin, where I won.”
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The Spaniard said that the RS-GP has not changed from the one that started the season: “We are working a lot on the braking. The bike is the same as it was at the beginning of the year.
“Maybe the points we focused on to improve the bike were not the right ones. We put in a lot of new parts that didn’t work. In terms of aerodynamics, Aprilia was hoping to make the same leap it made in 2022, when we added the side fairing that caused the ground effect. But that didn't happen.”
Looking ahead to this weekend, the KTM-bound Vinales has set his sights on improving his Saturday performance. He hopes this will be the key to unlocking better results. He is aware that the last two Grands Prix could have been even better had he qualified higher than eighth and 10th respectively at Misano and Mandalika.
“I hope to continue with the progression of the last two races. We know that everything depends on qualifying. We’ve got to put our all into a fast lap.”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Singapore GP steward Herbert explains Verstappen’s FIA swearing penalty
Singapore Grand Prix rights owner charged in former transport minister gifts case
Why Vila Real and Salzburg are missing from the 2025 DTM calendar
Marko: Red Bull will consider its juniors, not Russell, for the future
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments